Revitalizing Fort Hamilton: Housing renovations ongoing

A comprehensive exterior renovation project at Fort Hamilton Family Homes, the privatized military housing community located at Fort Hamilton and managed by Balfour Beatty Communities, got underway on Aug. 15. As part of the more than $7 million project, Balfour Beatty Communities will renovate and replace the exteriors on ten garden apartment buildings located in the community’s Doubleday Village neighborhood.



“The much-anticipated exterior renovations were designed with our residents in mind,” said Tony Mercante, Fort Hamilton Government Housing Officer. “Not only will they enhance the look and feel of our community, but also ensure we are meeting the needs of service members and their families today and in the future.”



In 2019, Balfour Beatty Communities conducted a pilot project, completing exterior renovations to three buildings in the neighborhood with a focus on properly maintaining the assets and improving resident satisfaction with the homes.



“We want our service members and their families to enjoy an exceptional living experience while they are here,” said Sadia Amar, Fort Hamilton Family Homes Community Manager. “We have gained several insights form our pilot project and are now looking forward to delivering these exciting enhancements to the rest of the Doubleday neighborhood.”



The modern renovations will include replacing all existing vinyl siding with an upgraded fiber cement product that will significantly improve longevity, durability and curb appeal. As part of that process, damaged plywood sheathing will be repaired and a new vapor barrier will be installed. In addition, all balcony doors, exterior light fixtures, trim, gutters and downspouts will be replaced. Columns, doors and frames will be painted and new exterior fire extinguisher boxes and weatherproof receptacle covers will be installed.



The renovations on each building are expected to take approximately eight weeks to complete, however the actual duration for each building and the schedule for the entire project will depend a great deal on weather during the winter months when construction activity will have to pause. In addition, to ensure as little disruption as possible to residents, Balfour Beatty Communities will be performing the renovation work to the homes during typical work hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The comprehensive project is expected to be complete by May 2024.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 Location: FORT HAMILTON, NY, US