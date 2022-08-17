RIA-JMTC honors 10 new journeyman machinists in apprenticeship graduation ceremony

Photo By Hayley Smith | Col. Shari Bennett, commander of Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and...... read more read more Photo By Hayley Smith | Col. Shari Bennett, commander of Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, stands with Floria Moore (center), Machinist Apprentice Graduate of the January class of 1982, and Mike Demoss (far right), RIA-JMTC machining division chief, to present the ten new journeyman machinists upon their graduation in a ceremony Aug. 12. The graduates completed a four-year program requiring academic education and hands-on experience in all operational aspects of the factory. From left to right, the graduates are Shawn Behel, Joseph Findley, Jr.; Bryan Baum, Bryar Fuller, Charles Hender, Adam Hock, Joseph Showers, Cody Liske, Kirk Mullinnix and Chad Scott. Founded in 1910, the Machinist Apprentice Program provides skilled artisans to continue the factory’s mission of supporting the warfighter. Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally. (U.S. Army photo by Hayley Smith, Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center) see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill.- Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center proudly welcomed ten new journeyman machinists into the ranks during a graduation ceremony Aug. 12.



The accomplished tradesmen completed a four-year apprenticeship requiring two years of college-level courses and hands-on training in every operational area of the factory. The U.S. Department of Labor-recognized program has a century-old history of providing skilled artisans to continue RIA-JMTC’s mission of providing quality equipment for the warfighter.



“Throughout its 112-year existence and more than 1,200 graduates, the apprentice school has certainly seen a lot of changes,” said Chris Largent, RIA-JMTC’s director of Home Base Operations. “What has not changed is its purpose. The program remains committed to training skilled machinists and leaders to assist the Army’s fight and win our nation’s wars.”



RIA-JMTC is a vertically integrated manufacturer capable of taking raw metal and pliable materials and creating a finished product, all in one location. It features 16 major capabilities, including the U.S. Army’s premier foundry and the Center of Excellence for Advanced and Additive Manufacturing. Every aspect of the factory’s operations require skilled craftsmen and most departments within RIA-JMTC count former apprentices among their numbers.



Like all apprentice graduates, these ten artisans earned a permanent, full-time position in the factory. Many spend their careers at RIA-JMTC or elsewhere at Rock Island Arsenal post-completion, dedicating their professional lives to supporting U.S. troops.



“These ten apprentices, who will be journeymen in a matter of minutes, are the future leaders of the JMTC,” said Col. Shari Bennett, RIA-JMTC commander. “I charge each of you the same that I charge young Soldiers- remember your training, leverage your networks, never stop learning and when placed in position- lead with vigor. I am so proud of you and what you have accomplished. I look forward to seeing you fulfill your potential as leaders within the JMTC.”



The guest speaker was Floria Moore, herself a machinist apprentice graduate of the January class of 1982. Moore retired from the factory in 2010 after 32 years of dedicated service. She became the first woman to head the apprentice program in 1992, led the armor division and served as the metal processing supervisor.



“Here you are at the beginning of a new chapter in your career at Rock Island Arsenal-JMTC,” Moore said. “Do not lose the pride and enthusiasm you have today. You will face many challenges and opportunities along the way- be ready. Sometimes things may look a bit bleak, but remember, you have three choices: give in, give up or give it all you’ve got! I most certainly hope you choose the latter. I wish all of you will hold your heads high and always be proud of your membership in a very distinguished group, machinist apprentice graduates of Rock Island Arsenal.”



The honor graduate of the August class of 2022, Joseph Showers, presented Moore with a plaque bearing a drawing of the Arsenal, produced at the factory. Then, the soon-to-be former apprentices were each awarded a commander’s coin, a U.S. Department of Apprenticeship and Training certificate, an RIA-JMTC Machinist Apprentice Graduate certificate and an apprenticeship pin.



Showers and his classmates Bryan Baum, Shawn Behel, Joseph Findley, Jr.; Bryar Fuller, Charles Hender, Adam Hock, Cody Liske, Kirk Mullinnix and Chad Scott lined up in front of their assembled family, friends and colleagues where Mike Demoss, RIA-JMTC’s machining division chief and sponsor of the Machinist Apprentice Graduate August class of 2022, introduced them for the first time as journeymen.



The following Monday they returned to work, not as students of their trade, but as full-fledged machinists.



