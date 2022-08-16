NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Supports USS Sioux City During 5th Fleet Deployment

MANAMA, BAHRAIN – Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain was privileged to provide contracting and logistics support to the littoral combat ship, USS Sioux City (LCS 11) during its first deployment to the 5th Fleet area of operation (AOO).



During the historic deployment, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain’s contracting department and its team of logistics support representatives (LSRs) provided boots on the ground mission support during each port visit in the U.S. 5th Fleet AOO including; Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Fujairah, United Arabs Emirates; Manama, Bahrain; Duqm, Oman; and Alexandria, Egypt.



"Our contracting team worked closely with the operations and logistical teams, as well as the ship’s leadership, to support the vessel. At every stop along the way, Sioux City was supported by the professional men and women at NAVSUP FLC Bahrain and Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center (FDRMC), “said Richard Bauer, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain’s chief of contracts, “This deployment is a wonderful example of how the OCONUS maintenance community can support complex mission requirements.”



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain ensured quality of life support services were available for sailors while in each port location. The FLC team coordinated the delivery of 28 pallets of provisions totaling 6,047 pounds as well as six tri-walls of mail weighing 1,453 pounds. LSRs also arranged to provide the crew further assistance with process improvements and organization of materials on board.



"U.S. 5th Fleet presents a uniquely challenging environment for deployed units, but many of those challenges were mitigated as NAVSUP FLC Bahrain's team of dedicated logistics support representatives played a crucial role in supporting USS Sioux City during several foreign port visits. I am extremely proud of this team of LSRs for contributing to another successful mission and their steadfast efforts in providing world-class service," stated Lt. Cmdr. Lorenzo Garner, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain’s operations officer.



During the ship’s port visit to Bahrain, Capt. Alexander Wallace, III, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain’s commanding officer, was able to tour the vessel and meet essential crew members that work hand-in-hand with FLC Bahrain to ensure mission success.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP, which is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the U.S. Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.



