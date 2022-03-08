U.S. donates 24 armored vehicles to support allied troops in Somalia

Mogadishu, Somalia - U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, commanding general of

Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), visited foreign partners in Mogadishu, Somalia, Aug. 3, 2022, to hand over 24 Armored Personnel Carriers (APC) to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) at the ATMIS Headquarters.



The donation from the U.S. will help increase ATMIS capabilities in the fight against terrorism and those who seek to undermine the security and stability of Somalia.



“To support ATMIS Djiboutian contingency’s efforts in the fight against terrorism with our Somali partners, the United States is providing the 24 PUMA Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) and Harris Radio communication equipment to enable more frequent patrols, and transportation.” Shawley said. “The United States is also providing training in the effective usage of the APCs.”



Larry André, U.S. Ambassador to Somalia, said the delivery of the 24 APCs will enhance Somalia’s fight against violent extremists.



“This equipment will increase the ability of the Djiboutian contingent of ATMIS to protect Somalis from Al-Shabaab violence and extortion,” André said. “This is in line with the plans of His Excellency President Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud and is keeping with the Somalia Transition Plan, which will see a steady increase in handover responsibilities to Somalia’s security forces.”



The U.S. is committed to supporting Somalia’s efforts to defeat Al-Shabaab and remains partnered with Djibouti to counter terrorist threats in the Horn of Africa. The APC’s will help protect military partners against rifle fire, anti-tank mines and homemade explosives.



“The expression of our support, amongst other ways, is the donation of these vehicles to help protect African Union forces, in this case Djibouti’s military contingent, as they travel the roads of Somalia which too often will be trapped by dangerous explosive devices put there to harm those who only seek to help Somalia,” said André.



The U.S. aims to help Somalis defend themselves and reduce the threat posed by Somalia-based global terrorist networks.



“On behalf of the African Union, it’s membership, and all of the ATMIS Troop Contributing Countries, including Djibouti and all the others since ATMIS is a collective effort of solidarity and support to the Somalia people, I would like to thank the government and the people of the United States for the generosity and steadfastness in supporting our presence in Somalia,” said Fiona Lortan, Deputy Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, in a Garowe Online article.

