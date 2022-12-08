Air Defenders assigned to 2-1 Alpha Battery train to stay ready in defense during exercise Dragon Stance at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 1 through 5, 2022. The training prepares Soldiers to react effectively to simulated scenarios such as drive-by shootings, infiltration attempts, detecting wanted individuals and more. The 8th Security Forces Squadron aided in the training by playing the role of a simulated enemy.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 21:12
|Story ID:
|427385
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Patriot Battery conducts air defense and force protection training, by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS
