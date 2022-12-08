Patriot Battery conducts air defense and force protection training

Photo By Senior Airman Akeem Campbell | U.S. Army Private First Class William Collins (left) 2-1 Air Defense Artillery...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Akeem Campbell | U.S. Army Private First Class William Collins (left) 2-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, Alpha Battery applies first aid to U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sinjen Halsey, 8th Security Forces Squadron standardization & evaluations section chief, while U.S. Army PFC Jacob Anjain 2-1 ADA Alpha Battery, keeps a simulated M4 rifle aimed at Halsey while U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Geoffery Hatten, 2-1 ADA Alpha Battery, observes the Soldiers performance at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 3, 2022. During this Dragon Stance scenario, the Soldiers were trained on how to react efficiently to a simulated drive-by shooting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell) see less | View Image Page

Air Defenders assigned to 2-1 Alpha Battery train to stay ready in defense during exercise Dragon Stance at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 1 through 5, 2022. The training prepares Soldiers to react effectively to simulated scenarios such as drive-by shootings, infiltration attempts, detecting wanted individuals and more. The 8th Security Forces Squadron aided in the training by playing the role of a simulated enemy.