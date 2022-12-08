Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patriot Battery conducts air defense and force protection training

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.12.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Air Defenders assigned to 2-1 Alpha Battery train to stay ready in defense during exercise Dragon Stance at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 1 through 5, 2022. The training prepares Soldiers to react effectively to simulated scenarios such as drive-by shootings, infiltration attempts, detecting wanted individuals and more. The 8th Security Forces Squadron aided in the training by playing the role of a simulated enemy.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 21:12
    Location: KR
    Patriot Battery
    Army
    Training
    Dragon Stance

