What Makes a Team: All-Army Men’s Softball Camp Trials take place at Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (August 10, 2022) – Soldiers from installations across the United States converged at Fort Sill’s Dinges Field to participate in the All-Army Softball Trial Camp August 4, 2022.



Coached by Chief Warrant Officer 5 Elmer Mason, the Camp assessed the player's overall stamina, throwing speed, and batting skills to determine the final roster of the 2022 All-Army Men’s Softball Team.



From Fort Riley, Kansas, Spc. Austin Hancock is a seasoned player, having played baseball his entire life while growing up in Savannah, Georgia and softball for the past three years. Hancock described the ability to play softball while part of the Army as ‘the most fun [he’s] ever had’ in the military.



“Softball has enhanced my experience as a Soldier big time,” Hancock said. “[Being a part of a team] brings out more of the ‘family’ aspect than you would see in your normal unit, for sure.”



Capt. Angel Salom, who traveled to Fort Sill from Camp Humphreys, Korea, arrived to try out as shortstop.



“Softball is something we all love,” Salom said, tossing a ball from his hand to his mitt. “It’s something we’ve loved since we were kids. It’s great to be able to play for, represent, and support a big organization like the Army.”



“I’m a people-person,” Salom continued, “so bringing all these guys together creates a great experience for us.”



This season marks Coach Mason’s 25th year with the Men’s All-Army softball program.



“Around seven of these guys are returning team veterans,” said Mason. “The rest are new. I tell them, ‘the culture is yours. I can guide the culture, but you guys create it.”





Stationed at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Staff Sgt. Raymond Padilla is trying out for center field. Padilla, who has been playing baseball since he was seven-years-old, is also a prior college player. After a few surgeries, he made the transition to softball, where he found success playing in the pro-league.



“[Playing for the Army] is fun,” said Padilla. “I was able to play pro-ball in Alaska, and now it’s fun to be able to come straight here and play with a lot of these guys I’ve played overseas with in Korea and other places I’ve traveled.”



“Coming from Alaska, there’s not much to do, especially during the summer. To be able to come out here, meet all these guys, reconnect with the one’s I’ve seen before, and play softball with them makes the Army experience a lot more fun.”



Yet, the importance of the All-Army softball program stems far beyond the benefits of camaraderie and a love for playing. To Mason, the ability to play – and coach – the sport deals more with shaping a Soldier's character, both on and off the field.



“The ultimate motto is ‘Me before We,’” Mason said. “You leave your egos in the barracks, in the van driving to practice, even. There’s no place for that on this team.”



“A player became emotional one time,” Mason continued, “because he felt like no one had ever invested in him as a person, much less as a softball player. This sport is easy – life is easy – if you do it right. What happens on this field stays on this field. This is their safe place.”



Final team selections took place August 10, 2022. The Fort Sill Family and MWR will host the Armed Forces Sports Men’s Softball Championship beginning Wednesday, August 24th through Saturday, August 27th.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.16.2022 17:18 Story ID: 427377 Location: FORT SILL, OK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, What Makes a Team: All-Army Men’s Softball Camp Trials take place at Fort Sill, by 2LT Claudia Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.