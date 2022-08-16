428th FA Brigade Soldiers recognized as best squad, Soldier of the Year

Photo By Monica Wood | Staff Sgt. Melody Warden, Sgt. Dylan Crawford, Spc. Aiden McGreevy, Spc. Henry Pettway...... read more read more Photo By Monica Wood | Staff Sgt. Melody Warden, Sgt. Dylan Crawford, Spc. Aiden McGreevy, Spc. Henry Pettway and Pfc. Kevin Medina make up the squad from 428th Field Artillery Brigade, Fort Sill’s Best Squad. The squad members stand on stage with their awards and medals after the Best Squad Competition ceremony Aug. 12, 2022, in Snow Hall’s Kerwin Auditorium. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. (Aug. 16, 2022.) — The 428th Field Artillery Brigade won the titles of Fires Center of Excellence “Best Squad” and “Soldier of the Year” Aug. 12, 2022, after several days of grueling competition in the Army’s inaugural challenge.



The Fires Center of Excellence Best Squad Competition took place on Fort Sill Aug. 7 through 11, with three squads vying for the title. Also recognized during the ceremony at Snow Hall’s Kerwin Auditorium were the FCoE Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year.



Staff Sgt. James Ellis, 434th Field Artillery Brigade, won the title of NCO of the Year, awarded by Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Burnley, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill command sergeant major.



The Soldier of the Year was Pfc. Kevin Medina from Paramount, California, who wound up with two awards from the competition. “I got one of the awards for being part of the best squad that will represent Fort Sill at the TRADOC competition and the second award was for being the best Soldier out of any other junior enlisted within the competition,” he said.



The squad from 428th FA Brigade included Staff Sgt. Melody Warden, Sgt. Dylan Crawford, Spc. Aiden McGreevy, Spc. Henry Pettway and Pfc. Kevin Medina.



The training brigades provided squads consisting of a sergeant first class or staff sergeant squad leader, a sergeant or corporal team leader, and three junior enlisted squad members for the opportunity to be selected and represent the FCoE for the next year and go on to compete in the Training and Doctrine Command competition.



The squads competed in a variety of challenging events meant to test their mental, physical and tactical abilities. Situation training lanes consisted of medical treatment and evacuation, communication, reacting to enemy contact, protecting from chemical attacks, a 12-mile road march, weapons qualification and an Army combat fitness test, to include others. This all took place in 100-degree heat.



“I think the most challenging aspect was probably the 12-mile ruck march — mainly because it was very humid,” said Medina. “The heat was definitely the most stressful thing out of everything.



“The best part of the competition was doing it with my squad. I love to get to know new people and bond with them and that's exactly what we did,” Medina said. “It was really a great experience and fun — although very tiring and hot — but it was great nonetheless.”



The Best Squad competition is part of the Army’s ongoing effort to build strong, cohesive teams and focus on groups of Soldiers.



“The whole competition is based around the ‘This is my squad’ initiative,” said Medina. “It's just our No. 1 priority — the singular squad and the people within that squad. We have got to take care of our people. I think that's why the best squad is part of this competition.”