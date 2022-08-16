East tops West in first MBA All-Star game

Photo By Christopher Wilson | Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill and Soldiers with the 428th Field Artillery...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Wilson | Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill and Soldiers with the 428th Field Artillery Brigade were on hand with static displays at the Military Basketball Association’s first annual All-Star game Saturday Aug. 13, 2022. see less | View Image Page

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (Aug. 16, 2022) — Soldiers from installations across the United States invaded Oklahoma City for the Military Basketball Association’s first annual All-Star game Saturday Aug. 13, 2022.



The game, hosted by the U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Oklahoma City, and played at Frederick Douglas High School, came down to the buzzer with Army East on top 111 – 103.



“This is the first time we’ve done this,” said MBA Commissioner and organizer Mike Myers. “This is really to get our Soldiers out into the community and push ‘Life through Basketball.’ Our goal is to offer positive opportunities to those who serve, and continue to serve, our nation. We also want to show the community outside the military that we offer more than just a uniform and athletes can continue to strive for greatness even while serving.”



The organization founded in 2017 is made up of volunteers and players who all serve, said Myers. The association’s goal is to provide collegiate sports events for Active Duty, Guard and Reserve Military members from across the nation to promote sportsmanship, solidarity and friendship across the armed forces.



To meet those goals, Myers, working with the OKC Recruiting Battalion and the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, organized the game which included static displays from 428th Field Artillery Brigade, recruiters available to answer any questions from potential Soldiers and halftime entertainment from the Oklahoma City Thunder Cheerleaders and Drumline.



“This has just been a fantastic night,” said Lt. Col. Brian Horvath, Oklahoma City Battalion commander. “These events like this, getting young people excited about what comes next is a really great forum for us to showcase the Army.”



The West, led by Head Coach Paris Daniel and made up of players from Luke Air Force Base, Fort Hood, Camp Pendleton and Fort Polk, took an early lead and closed the half up 53 – 47.



For the halftime show, attendees were treated to a dance routine by members of the OKC Thunder Cheer squad and a show from the Thunder Drumline. However, the highlight of the halftime show was Horvath’s swearing in of 12 future Soldiers. All 12 were given honors by both East and West teams in the form of handshakes and high fives.



“This is our next generation of Soldiers, and it was inspiring seeing them here today,” said Horvath. “Our legacy is left by leading and inspiring those who come after us to do bigger and better things, potentially even better than we did ourselves.”



Coming back from the half, the West maintained their lead well into the third quarter, however a light bench began to take its toll. The East, with players from Forts Campbell, Benning, Oklahoma City, Joint Base Myers and Dallas-Fort Worth, took advantage of the situation and by the final buzzer walked away champions with the 111-103 win over the West.



“The competitiveness has always been in me everywhere I go,” said Pfc. Marc Bowie of Fort Benning Georgia and the game’s Most Valuable Player who played basketball before joining the Army. “It’s just amazing to be able to serve and play basketball at this level for the Army. I thank God for giving me another chance to compete.”



