Class of 2026 cadets rejoice during A-Day Parade

Story by Spc. Kelvin Johnson Jr.

40th Public Affairs Detachment



After six exhausting weeks of facing many physical and mental challenges, Cadet Basic Training is complete. The U.S. Military Academyʼs Class of 2026 was officially accepted into the Corps of Cadets on Saturday on The Plain.



The new Plebes had an Acceptance Day Parade to recognize one of their first significant milestones at West Point.



In the parade, the plebes were dressed in their crisp white over gray dress uniform with music performed by the West Point Band.



As the cadets marched onto the field to the rhythm of the music, their families watched proudly.



“I am overwhelmed with pride and joy,ˮ said Juliann Lanphier-Willson, mother of Class of 2026 Cadet Simone Willson.



She also added that this was the only school Simone wanted to attend.

In knowing that, Juliann was thrilled yet sentimental watching Simone clear a milestone and move one step closer to reaching her ultimate goal of graduating from West Point.



While the cadets had to transition from a civilian lifestyle to a military one during CBT, most parents spent their summer thinking and worrying about their children. Contact between cadets and their parents was limited, which left Juliann feeling concerned at times.



“Not being able to talk to my daughter as much worried me because a mother always wants to make sure their child is OK,ˮ Juliann said. “However, it makes this moment so much more special.ˮ



By observing how much her daughter has matured throughout the summer, Juliann knows that these cadets can handle any future obstacles placed in front of them.



“CBT started off rough, but it gave me invaluable life lessons about myself,ˮ Simone Willson said.



She added the most challenging aspect of CBT was coming into the academy not knowing much about the Army. However, working hard daily to improve allowed her to ascertain that by being dedicated and disciplined, she could persevere through any challenge if she applied herself.



As cadets rejoiced in overcoming CBT, a heartfelt moment with family and friends made the celebration during Acceptance Day more meaningful and memorable.



Even though CBT is complete, the new cadets still have more than 45 months of their 47-month journey at West Point ahead of them.



“I feel great and accomplished,ˮ Simone Willson said. “Knowing I have what it takes makes me more confident to take on newer and bigger challenges going forward.ˮ

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2022 Date Posted: 08.16.2022 15:56 Story ID: 427370 Location: WEST POINT, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Class of 2026 cadets rejoice during A-Day Parade, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.