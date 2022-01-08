The 505th Signal Brigade conducts drivers training at Camp Navajo

Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Posing in front of their Light Utility Trucks and HUMVEE, Soldiers from the 505th...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Posing in front of their Light Utility Trucks and HUMVEE, Soldiers from the 505th Signal Brigade traveled to Camp Navajo, Arizona, which is overseen by the Arizona Army National Guard, to conduct a ten-day Annual Training event to include a Driver’s Training course. During this two-week annual training event, Signal Soldiers were trained and tested on PMCS procedures through the operator’s manual, and then issued drivers licenses and registered in the U.S Army licensing programs. The 505th SB deploys to conduct mission command and provide network planning and engineering support for assigned units and defend the Department of Defense Information Network. see less | View Image Page

CAMP NAVAJO, Ariz. – Staff Sgt. Jacob Foote, 505th Signal Brigade, non-commissioned officer in charge of drivers training, conducted a Driver’s Training course at Camp Navajo, which is overseen by the Arizona Army National Guard, during their two-week annual training event, July 24 through August 4, 2022, led by Capt. Christopher Knight, and Capt. Andrew Tenorio, S3 exercise officer-in-charge.



All training for vehicles and equipment, to both military and civilian operators of tactical and non-tactical vehicles, require licensing under U.S. Army Regulations. The proper forms and documentation will be maintained on every person who operates a vehicle or equipment owned or leased by the U.S. Army.



Staff Sgt. Foote began the class with school room instruction, focusing on driver’s safety and maintenance. For a full day, a Defensive Driving Course and Army Accident-Avoidance Course was the emphasis, training motor vehicle drivers the rules of the road and the basic mechanics of driving. Its aimed is to reduce the risk of collision by anticipating dangerous situations, despite adverse conditions or the mistakes of others.



“Our goal was to get as many Soldiers trained and licensed as possible. The classroom courses concentrated on safety, and we enforced that mind set,” said Staff Sgt. Foote. “The most important part of the class is the Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services, following the operator’s manual. PMCS is done before, during and afterwards, weekly, monthly, annually and biannually on most vehicles.”



The vehicles that were used to train the Soldiers were the LMTV, Light Utility Truck, which is a vehicle that is able to deliver a large payload for hauling personnel and toeing large M-149 water trailers that are commonly referred to as “Water Buffalos,” and the HUMVEE. The reason these vehicles were used is because they are the most commonly used in vehicles on missions.



“My job was to assist with the successful completion of drivers training, using my experience to show the younger Soldiers the best techniques, making safety the most important part of the training,” Staff Sgt. Telly Kidman. “The best part of the training is helping Soldiers learn and grow by assisting with the familiarization of modern military equipment.”



This training couldn’t have been successful without the help of Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Guzman, motor transport operator and master driver, from the 348th Transportation Company, using the Drivers Program covered in AR 600-55.



In order for Soldiers to be licensed, Soldiers must be certified by a master driver manager, who can then register them in the U.S Army licensing programs, validating and inspecting the skills of subordinate organizations. A great deal of gratitude is owed to Sgt. 1st Class Guzman.



This drivers training is important because it familiarizes Soldiers with the dimensions and the different functions of the tactical vehicles, and it also teaches them how to operate and maintain the vehicles. This training was a success. All Soldiers were trained and tested on PMCS through the operator’s manual, which is the same concept for all military equipment.