    Wing inducts newest senior NCOs

    HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Story by Timothy Norton 

    482nd Fighter Wing

    The 482nd Fighter Wing held a Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony here for master sergeants at the Falcon's Nest Club August 6.

    The Senior NCO Induction Ceremony is a long-standing tradition within the Air Force to recognize the achievement of reaching the rank of master sergeant. Being promoted to the Senior NCO rank is one of the biggest highlights in an enlisted members career.

    Inductees transitioned from technical experts and first-line supervisors of their field to operational leaders. They are skilled in merging subordinates’ talents, skills, and resources with other teams’ functions to most effectively accomplish the mission. These Senior NCOs must promote the highest standards of conduct, appearance and performance.

    Inductees were joined by their leadership, fellow Senior NCOs, and their families for a night of legacy, honor and celebration.

    Chief Master Sgt. James Loper, 920th Rescue Wing Command Chief, Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, served as the guest speaker.

    "What a top notch event to honor our newest SNCOs," said Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Allen, 482nd Fighter Wing Command Chief. "I could not be more proud of the team that planned and executed the induction ceremony. To our newest master sergeants, continue your journey into servant leadership and remember, iron sharpens iron."

    Congratulations to the newest team Homestead Senior NCOs in attendance:

    Joel Acevedo, 482nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Justin Bonnel, 482nd Maintenance Squadron
    Dimarco Britton, 482nd Security Forces Squadron
    Christopher Brooks, 482nd Civil Engineer Squadron
    Denny Castillo, 482nd SFS
    Scott Clements, 70th Aerial Port Squadron
    Jorge Cordoves, 70th APS
    Lisset Dawn, 482nd Maintenance Group
    Rossalyn Decena, 482nd Force Support Squadron
    Luis Gordo, 482nd FSS
    Alex Grimstad, 70th APS
    Misael Hidalgo, 482nd AMXS
    Todd Hogan, 70th APS
    Neslande Joseph, 482nd MXG
    Allissa Landgraff, 482nd Fighter Wing
    Ignacio Leon, 482nd FSS
    Albert Lopez, 482nd FSS
    Norberto Lopez, 482nd Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Queenetta Mcrae, 482nd FSS
    Alberto Morales, 482nd Operation Support Squadron
    David Oppfelt, 482nd SFS
    Bernard Pounsberry, 482nd AMXS
    Warnell Phillips, 70th APS
    Chase Provencher, 482nd MXS
    Jill Raftery, 482nd Medical Squadron
    Johnny Robertson, 482nd MXS
    Rafael Rodriguez, 482nd CES
    Ana Roman, 482nd FSS
    Terry Rutledge, 70th APS
    Andriana Sims, 482nd MXG
    Manuel Sobalvarro, 482nd OSS
    Austin Walder, 482nd MXS
    Tremayne Woods, 482nd CES
    Anthony Wiscovitch, Special Operations Command South
    Ryan Witherspoon, 482nd SFS
    Diego Zambrano, 70th APS
    Jose Zarama, 482nd MXG

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 13:24
    Story ID: 427349
    Location: HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wing inducts newest senior NCOs, by Timothy Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wing inducts newest senior NCOs

