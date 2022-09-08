Wing inducts newest senior NCOs

The 482nd Fighter Wing held a Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony here for master sergeants at the Falcon's Nest Club August 6.
The Senior NCO Induction Ceremony is a long-standing tradition within the Air Force to recognize the achievement of reaching the rank of master sergeant. Being promoted to the Senior NCO rank is one of the biggest highlights in an enlisted members career.
Inductees transitioned from technical experts and first-line supervisors of their field to operational leaders. They are skilled in merging subordinates’ talents, skills, and resources with other teams’ functions to most effectively accomplish the mission. These Senior NCOs must promote the highest standards of conduct, appearance and performance.
Inductees were joined by their leadership, fellow Senior NCOs, and their families for a night of legacy, honor and celebration.
Chief Master Sgt. James Loper, 920th Rescue Wing Command Chief, Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, served as the guest speaker.
"What a top notch event to honor our newest SNCOs," said Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Allen, 482nd Fighter Wing Command Chief. "I could not be more proud of the team that planned and executed the induction ceremony. To our newest master sergeants, continue your journey into servant leadership and remember, iron sharpens iron."
Congratulations to the newest team Homestead Senior NCOs in attendance:
Joel Acevedo, 482nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Justin Bonnel, 482nd Maintenance Squadron
Dimarco Britton, 482nd Security Forces Squadron
Christopher Brooks, 482nd Civil Engineer Squadron
Denny Castillo, 482nd SFS
Scott Clements, 70th Aerial Port Squadron
Jorge Cordoves, 70th APS
Lisset Dawn, 482nd Maintenance Group
Rossalyn Decena, 482nd Force Support Squadron
Luis Gordo, 482nd FSS
Alex Grimstad, 70th APS
Misael Hidalgo, 482nd AMXS
Todd Hogan, 70th APS
Neslande Joseph, 482nd MXG
Allissa Landgraff, 482nd Fighter Wing
Ignacio Leon, 482nd FSS
Albert Lopez, 482nd FSS
Norberto Lopez, 482nd Logistics Readiness Squadron
Queenetta Mcrae, 482nd FSS
Alberto Morales, 482nd Operation Support Squadron
David Oppfelt, 482nd SFS
Bernard Pounsberry, 482nd AMXS
Warnell Phillips, 70th APS
Chase Provencher, 482nd MXS
Jill Raftery, 482nd Medical Squadron
Johnny Robertson, 482nd MXS
Rafael Rodriguez, 482nd CES
Ana Roman, 482nd FSS
Terry Rutledge, 70th APS
Andriana Sims, 482nd MXG
Manuel Sobalvarro, 482nd OSS
Austin Walder, 482nd MXS
Tremayne Woods, 482nd CES
Anthony Wiscovitch, Special Operations Command South
Ryan Witherspoon, 482nd SFS
Diego Zambrano, 70th APS
Jose Zarama, 482nd MXG
