Wing inducts newest senior NCOs

The 482nd Fighter Wing held a Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony here for master sergeants at the Falcon's Nest Club August 6.



The Senior NCO Induction Ceremony is a long-standing tradition within the Air Force to recognize the achievement of reaching the rank of master sergeant. Being promoted to the Senior NCO rank is one of the biggest highlights in an enlisted members career.



Inductees transitioned from technical experts and first-line supervisors of their field to operational leaders. They are skilled in merging subordinates’ talents, skills, and resources with other teams’ functions to most effectively accomplish the mission. These Senior NCOs must promote the highest standards of conduct, appearance and performance.



Inductees were joined by their leadership, fellow Senior NCOs, and their families for a night of legacy, honor and celebration.



Chief Master Sgt. James Loper, 920th Rescue Wing Command Chief, Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, served as the guest speaker.



"What a top notch event to honor our newest SNCOs," said Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Allen, 482nd Fighter Wing Command Chief. "I could not be more proud of the team that planned and executed the induction ceremony. To our newest master sergeants, continue your journey into servant leadership and remember, iron sharpens iron."



Congratulations to the newest team Homestead Senior NCOs in attendance:



Joel Acevedo, 482nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Justin Bonnel, 482nd Maintenance Squadron

Dimarco Britton, 482nd Security Forces Squadron

Christopher Brooks, 482nd Civil Engineer Squadron

Denny Castillo, 482nd SFS

Scott Clements, 70th Aerial Port Squadron

Jorge Cordoves, 70th APS

Lisset Dawn, 482nd Maintenance Group

Rossalyn Decena, 482nd Force Support Squadron

Luis Gordo, 482nd FSS

Alex Grimstad, 70th APS

Misael Hidalgo, 482nd AMXS

Todd Hogan, 70th APS

Neslande Joseph, 482nd MXG

Allissa Landgraff, 482nd Fighter Wing

Ignacio Leon, 482nd FSS

Albert Lopez, 482nd FSS

Norberto Lopez, 482nd Logistics Readiness Squadron

Queenetta Mcrae, 482nd FSS

Alberto Morales, 482nd Operation Support Squadron

David Oppfelt, 482nd SFS

Bernard Pounsberry, 482nd AMXS

Warnell Phillips, 70th APS

Chase Provencher, 482nd MXS

Jill Raftery, 482nd Medical Squadron

Johnny Robertson, 482nd MXS

Rafael Rodriguez, 482nd CES

Ana Roman, 482nd FSS

Terry Rutledge, 70th APS

Andriana Sims, 482nd MXG

Manuel Sobalvarro, 482nd OSS

Austin Walder, 482nd MXS

Tremayne Woods, 482nd CES

Anthony Wiscovitch, Special Operations Command South

Ryan Witherspoon, 482nd SFS

Diego Zambrano, 70th APS

Jose Zarama, 482nd MXG

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2022 Date Posted: 08.16.2022 13:24 Location: HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, US