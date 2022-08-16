AEDC intern, former Air Guardsman appreciates Arnold experience

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – Every summer, interns get to experience what a career with Arnold Engineering Development Complex might be like and are mentored by AEDC employees in their different fields of interest.

Zachary Collins, pursuing a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville, was one of the interns this year at Arnold Air Force Base. As a previous member of the Air National Guard, he said that it was interesting to get an up-close view of the research and development side of the different aircraft and engines that he’s seen out in the field.

“Learning that most of the engines in the U.S. Air Force were tested here was definitely a huge eye-opener,” Collins said.

While in the Air National Guard, Collins served as a 7-level avionics specialist with the 134th Air Refueling Wing at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base near Knoxville.

“In this position, you really take on more of a teaching and supervision role,” he said. “It involves taking airmen out to the flight line and teaching them about the aircraft or watching them perform tasks to ensure they are competent in their career field.”

Collins joined the Air National Guard because he wanted to follow in the footsteps of his dad and grandfather.

“They both served in the Air Force, and I wanted to serve my country as well,” he said. “The Air National Guard is a little bit of a secret, as it is a part of the Air Force but no one really hears a lot about it. However, the ANG holds the majority of air refuelers in the Air Force and with the increased mission, it allowed me to serve as active duty military while in the reserves, so it was a really cool experience.”

Now pursuing a career as an engineer, he said he heard about AEDC through a friend who works at Arnold and mentioned the possibility of applying for an internship.

Collins, who interned with the AEDC Test Operations and Sustainment contractor, National Aerospace Solutions, LLC, said that his internship has offered countless learning opportunities.

“I have had the privilege of working in multiple areas during my time here, which include condition-based maintenance, design engineering, space and missiles and the Hypersonic Systems Test Branch,” he said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my experience at AEDC.”

When asked if he has plans to apply for a full-time job with AEDC after finishing his degree, Collins said that he is unsure at this time.

“I was recently married in December and I have to consider what my wife wants as well. That being said, she has suggested the idea of finding jobs at the beach while we are both young and then moving back later on. With that in mind, I have been looking into Eglin Air Force Base and the McKinley Climatic Lab, as it is also part of AEDC. However, I am keeping my options open.”

Whether he comes back to AEDC in a full-time position or not, Collins notes that he really appreciates the few months he spent at Arnold.

“This summer has been a tremendous learning opportunity and I am very thankful to have met the great people of AEDC.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.16.2022 12:37 Story ID: 427343 Location: ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AEDC intern, former Air Guardsman appreciates Arnold experience, by Deidre R Moon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.