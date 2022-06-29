OSU NROTC Marine Receives Award for providing Lifesaving Aid

COLUMBUS, Ohio (June 29, 2022) – The Ohio State University Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) unit recently awarded U. S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jason Day with a Secretary of the Navy approved Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal on the campus grounds here, June 29.



United States Navy Capt. Darrell S. Canady, commanding officer of the unit and professor of Naval Science, presented the medal to Day outside the unit’s building during a small awards ceremony.



According to the citation, signed by Canady, “Sergeant Day demonstrated outstanding leadership and initiative by rendering lifesaving aid to an unconscious victim at a local retail store. Sergeant Day expertly took control of the situation and began performing chest compressions. Demonstrating sound judgment and clarity of mind, Sergeant Day directed bystanders to exit the store and guide first responders to the victim’s location. Sergeant Day’s exceptional professional ability, composure and decisive action reflected credit upon him and were in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service.”



Day, from Canton, Ohio, is entering his second year in the Marine Enlisted Commissioning Program. During the award presentation, the unit’s then Marine Officer Instructor (MOI), U. S. Marine Corps Capt. Alex Ortins, called Day an exceptional Marine.



“This didn’t surprise me at all, knowing Sgt. Day,” Ortins said. “He’s a phenomenal Marine. He always takes the initiative, and is never looking for anything in return. He just does it because it’s the right thing to do and he wants to represent the Marine Corps well.”



The event transpired at a store in Dublin, Ohio on June 6. While Day was checking out, he heard someone say that an individual had passed out in the restroom. Day immediately went to the area to provide assistance. When he entered, Day saw the individual collapsed on the floor. Day checked the individual’s wrist and carotid artery, but couldn’t feel a pulse. Day then started chest compressions and asked a bystander to relay information to the 911 dispatcher.



After a few minutes of compressions color could be seen returning to the individual’s face and four minutes later the paramedics arrived on scene. Day remained at the scene until the individual was transported by ambulance to the hospital.



Day credited the Marine Corps and CPR training he received with his unit for his ability to handle the situation.



“I always want to try to do my best to help people around me,” Day said.



NROTC is overseen by Commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture and her staff. NSTC oversees 98 percent of initial officer and enlisted accessions training for the Navy, including NROTC units at more than 160 colleges and universities; Officer Training Command (OTC) at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island; Recruit Training Command (RTC) at Naval Station Great Lakes, as well as Navy Junior ROTC (NJROTC) and Navy National Defense Cadet Corps (NNDCC).



NROTC was established to develop midshipmen mentally, morally and physically. The program also imbues in them the highest ideals of duty, loyalty and Navy core values in order to commission college graduates as Navy and Marine Corps officers who possess a basic professional background, are motivated toward careers in the Naval service and have a potential for future development in mind and character so as to assume the highest responsibilities of command, citizenship and government. For more information on NROTC visit:



https://www.netc.navy.mil/NSTC/NROTC/. To learn more about The Ohio State University NROTC program visit: https://nrotc.osu.edu/. The Marine Enlisted Commissioning Education Program (MECEP) is an enlisted-to-officer commissioning program designed to provide outstanding enlisted Marines the opportunity to serve as Marine Corps officers. For more information visit: https://www.mcieast.marines.mil/staff-offices/adjutant/enlisted-to-officer-program/.



