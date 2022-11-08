Camp Lemonnier crow’s foot allows for ship quals on dry land

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Aug. 11, 2022) - Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163, stationed at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) and CLDJ staff have installed training lines for ship landing qualifications on the CLDJ flight line. The lines, known as a “crow’s foot,” will allow Marine MV-22 Osprey crews to maintain ship qualifications while serving on the shore-based installation.



The training capability was a priority from the highest rank of the Marine Corps, Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger, looking to increase interoperability of the land and sea missions and joint service cooperation. Berger visited CLDJ, Combine Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CLDJ-HOA) and VMM-163 Marines, August 10.



Marine flight crews maintain readiness for local casualty and medical evacuation (CASEVAC/MEDEVAC) tasking, day and night. The crow’s foot improves preparedness if units are required to re-deploy to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of operation and maintains their ability to conduct shipboard MEDEVACs.



“We learned about the need for this extra training in April,” said Lt. Adam Hawker, Aviation Safety Officer for CLDJ’s Air Operations Division and the project coordinator. “We worked with VMM-163 and the CLDJ public works department to find the solution.”



Most piloting qualifications today are performed in a simulator, Hawker said.



“Out in this kind of environment, there is no simulator for their kind of aircraft,” said Hawker, “so the only way that they can perform the currency requirement is by conducting simulated approaches to markings on the airfield. We previously did not have that capability considering we did not have any landing helicopter deck, amphibious assault ship (LHD) markings.”



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft, and personnel that ensure security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia.

