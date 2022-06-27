183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Conduct Annual Training at MacDill AFB

With over 100 Airmen and nine AFSCs, the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron stands as a ready and relevant unit postured to deploy in support of military operations, disaster response and humanitarian missions at a moment's notice.



Aeromedical evacuation squadron aircrew members can perform their mission on the C-17 Globemaster III, C-130 Hercules and the KC-135 Stratotanker. This year for annual training, AES aircrew members traveled to MacDill Air Force Base and received the opportuning to train on both the C-17 and KC-135 airframes.



Training on the KC-135, an aircraft traditionally used for aircraft refueling, gave each Airman practical hands-on training that tested the skillset they had honed on the C-17.



Members also received mass casualty and triage response training, which sharpened their patient care skills.



"My goal for this squadron is to be a training hub throughout the AE community," said Col. Teri Dawn Neely, Commander of the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron. "The way that we have fought wars for the past 30 years is going to change, so we need to be ready for that."



Even though the AES mission is to save lives, the flight nurses and the medical technicians aren't the only ones getting the job done.



"Aside from the flight nurses we have and the crews that go out to the airplane and take care of the mission and the patients, our ground crews are the ones that work behind the scenes," said 1st Lt. Chris Roberts, a medical support corps officer, assigned to the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron. "They take care of getting all the equipment available and ready for the crews to receive and load to take out to the aircraft."



From the medical logistics airmen, who ensure that all of the support equipment and patient medication is available to the flying crew, to the aeromedical evacuation operations team, who handles all of the administrative duties regarding the aircrew and patients, the members of the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron work in tandem to achieve mission success.



"The success that comes from within our squadron is a collaborative effort," said Col. Neely. "Every member has an important role, and their role is essential to completing our mission."



The 183rd AES sets forth to widen the gap to stand out as the premier aeromedical evacuation squadron in the Air Force. In 2021 the 183rd led all Air National Guard units in awards, nearly sweeping all nine categories to include Outstanding Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron of the Year.

