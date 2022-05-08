Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 Welcomes New CO

SAN DIEGO, California – The “Merlins” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 welcomed a new commanding officer during an official change of command ceremony held aboard Naval Air Station North Island, Aug. 5, 2021.



During the ceremony, presided over by Capt. Edward Weiler, Commodore, Helicopter Sea Combat Wing, Pacific, Capt. David Ayotte relieved Cmdr. Loren Jacobi as the 46th commanding officer of HSC-3.



“I’m honored to turn over command to my Naval Academy classmate, friend and HSC community superstar Capt. Dave ‘3D’ Ayotte,” said Jacobi. “Leaving command is always bittersweet, but I am beyond excited to see Capt. Ayotte as my relief. His servant leadership, deep understanding of community challenges and prior experience as an FRS instructor will be a great match for this high-functioning command. I look forward to seeing the Merlins continue to lead the HSC community during his command tour.”



Jacobi, who hails from Springfield, Virginia, led the Merlins from August 2021 to August 2022. He stepped into the role as HSC-3’s 45th commanding officer during an unprecedented time in Naval History, and in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The squadron was operating within the constraints and limited capacities of prescribed health protection conditions (HPCONs), and shortly after Jacobi assumed command, the Department of Defense COVID-19 mitigation measures were relaxed. The squadron took full advantage.



The year prior, under the leadership of Capt. Will Eastham, currently serving as Deputy Commodore of HSC Wing, Pacific, HSC-3 met the highest Chief of Naval Air Training Command production goal in the history of HSC-3, sending 76 Fleet Replacement Pilots (FRP) and 72 Fleet Replacement Air Crewmen (FRAC) to follow-on commands. During his time as Merlin CO, Jacobi saw 110 FRPs and 92 FRAC candidates to the finish line and subsequently, the Fleet.



“The students we graduate and the ready aircraft we produce are not abstractions,” said Jacobi. “It’s not an exaggeration to say that HSC crews daily play a leading role in emergencies big and small across the globe. None of that happens without HSC-3.”





Maintenance process was another facet of squadron life that underwent major changes in the post-COVID era, and under Jacobi’s command, HSC-3 met all Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF) mission capable readiness goals while drastically reducing the number of long-term down aircraft assigned.



“Ladies and gentlemen – you are members of your nation’s warrior class and you’ve answered your nation’s call over the last 12 months,” said Jacobi. “We’ve successfully clawed our way back to a an incredibly healthy state of maintenance readiness, completed all carry-over students from last year and are on track to complete all students for this year.”



With overall aircraft health on the upswing, Jacobi - with his extensive background in unmanned aerial surveillance (UAS) and DOD manned-unmanned integration - saw the squadron through to another significant milestone with the triumphant MQ-8 Return to Flight and follow-on Fleet deployments.



As Chief of Naval Operations Search and Rescue Model Manager (SARMM), Jacobi and the Merlin Team developed new procedures for personnel recovery, raft deployment, open water mass-recoveries, and deep-sea submersible rescues. Additionally, in the past year, the Southern California Offshore Range Environment (SCORE) Support Detachment launched and recovered 160 mobile training targets and torpedoes. These actions enabled completion of Anti-Submarine and Anti-Surface warfare training for 3rd Fleet assets.



After receiving a Meritorious Service Medal from Weiler, Jacobi addressed the nearly 700 Sailors of HSC-3 for a final time.



“At the end of the day, it isn’t about the numbers, it’s about the mission and the culture of this great squadron with a storied history going back to the very advent of rotary aviation,” said Jacobi. “That culture of cohesive cooperation, acceptance of Sailors across all walks of life and bias for action doesn’t come by accident and it’s not something that I did. You did it. Despite all our headwinds, you came together and created the most holistically healthy squadron I’ve ever seen in over 20 years in this business.”



“Thank you for supporting this Change of Command,” echoed Ayotte, as he addressed the squadron for the first time. “This is my fourth visit to HSC-3 and I am honored to be on this side of the podium. HSC-3 was the first logistics helicopter squadron on the west coast and your heritage spans all the way to 1967. Thousands of Sailors that have fought in multiple conflicts and served our country gallantly, have been trained in those sturdy hangars and on those flight lines.”



Ayotte, who hails from Greenbrae, CA, is joining the Merlins from his position as the Military Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo Pacific Security Affairs. A classmate of Jacobi’s, he graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2001, earning a degree in Systems Engineering, and was designated a Naval Aviator in 2002. He also earned an Executive Masters in Business Administration from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.



Ayotte’s previous assignments include tours with the “Chargers” of Helicopter Combat Support Squadron (HC) 6 in Norfolk, Virginia, and aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and Kilauea Class Ammunition Ship USNS Mount Baker (T-AE-34) in support of combat operations in Iraq during Operation Enduring Freedom. He was stationed at HSC-3 previously as an MH-60S Flight Instructor before reporting as Executive Assistant to Director of the Office for the Administrative Review of Detention of Enemy Combatants (OARDEC) in 2009. Following completion of his orders to OARDEC, Ayotte served as Flight Deck Officer, Aircraft Handler and Mini Boss aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Peleliu (LHA 5), before reporting to the “Ghost Riders” of HSC-28 as Officer-in-Charge (OIC) and Department Head. In 2014, Ayotte reported to PERS-43, and in 2017, he became the Executive Officer to the “Blackjacks” of HSC- 21.



“The impact of HSC-3 is felt on EVERY rescue mission that returns a father or mother to their kids,” said Ayotte. “It is felt by the ships and Sailors who can continue their vital mission because of a critical part that helo delivered. It is felt by our Special Forces who receive invaluable helicopter training to keep their readiness sharp. It is felt by the operational commanders that integrate Firescouts into their C2 structure. It is felt by the combatant commanders that plane for mine warfare. It is felt by a country whose families trust that their sons and daughters will return home after defending our country because the standard of maintenance and aviation training are the highest standard of safety for our fleet to emulate. It is my honor and privilege to be a part of the Merlin team again.”



HSC-3 is the Navy’s West Coast MH-60S fleet replacement squadron, responsible for training pilots and aircrewmen by providing the most capable warfighters to the fleet. HSC squadrons deploy expeditionary helicopter detachments to carry out naval special warfare, search and rescue, theater security cooperation, strike coordination and reconnaissance, anti-surface warfare, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief missions.

