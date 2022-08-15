NAVSUP WSS awards largest, most comprehensive BOA

Photo By Alejandro Pena | U.S. Navy fighter pilots from Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122 West Coast Rhino...... read more read more Photo By Alejandro Pena | U.S. Navy fighter pilots from Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122 West Coast Rhino Demonstration Team out of Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., showcase the power and capabilities of the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet during Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska July 31, 2022. The Super Hornet is the second major model upgrade since the inception of the F/A-18 aircraft program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña) see less | View Image Page

Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS), F/A-18 Integrated Weapon System Team and Fixed-Wing Contracts Team awarded the Boeing Company of St. Louis, Missouri, a five-year Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) valued at $3.1 Billion.



This award is a Strategic Sustainment Solution (S-3) contract vehicle aimed at maximizing end-to-end support of all supplies and services deemed sole source to the Boeing Company. It covers the acquisition of spares, repairs, overhaul, modification, and repair summary data analysis encompassing 358 total items (194 repairs and 164 spares) in support of F/A-18 A-D, F/A-18 E-F, and EA-18 G Flight Control Surfaces, Airframe Components, Refueling Systems, and Support Equipment for the U.S. Navy and Foreign Military Sales customers including Spain, Kuwait, Australia, Finland, Malaysia and Switzerland, in addition to, AV-8B/TAV8B support.



This contract also includes a contract line item for non-standard part number/vendor buys supporting the overall repair of the repairables.

This is the largest, most comprehensive BOA ever produced by NAVSUP WSS.



“The scope and size of this BOA is historic and will pave the way for future Strategic Sustainment Solutions,” said Cmdr. Joshua Hill, NAVSUP WSS, Director of Contracts. “This agreement was a combined effort between the NAVSUP WSS F/A-18 IWST and NAVSUP WSS Fixed-Wing Contracts Team, incorporating inputs from multiple stakeholders, working alongside a major strategic supplier for the Navy, all the way up to OPNAV and ASN’s office for approval.”



This BOA will have advantages for the Navy and an important mission partner.



“This is a mutually beneficial agreement for the government and the defense industrial base,” said Lt. Cmdr. Michael Marchese, NAVSUP WSS Director, Fixed Wing Contracts. “It is fully aligned with improving the Navy’s End-to-End Supply Chains for multiple aviation weapon systems under the broader Naval Sustainment System-Supply alongside one of the Navy’s most critical industry partners.”



