DeCA’s Aug. 15-28 Sales Flyer includes savings related to preseason football, back-to-school events, ‘Kids Eat Right’ Month and more

Courtesy Photo | The Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Sales Flyer for Aug. 15-28 offers excellent...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Sales Flyer for Aug. 15-28 offers excellent customer opportunities to save even more by purchasing promotional products. (DeCA graphic by Lesley Atkinson) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA’s Marketing Directorate





FORT LEE, Va. – The Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Sales Flyer for Aug. 15-28 offers excellent customer opportunities to save even more by purchasing promotional products.



The latest sales flyer (https://www.commissaries.com/rewards-and-savings/savings-center/featured-items-sales-flyer) features savings specific to preseason football, back-to-school events and Kids Eat Right month. Shoppers will see ongoing opportunities to maximize their benefit through the “Stock Up and Save” sweepstakes offering discounts on several participating brands.



Also featured in the flyer is the “Thinking Outside the Box” (TOTB) recipe for Easy Peach Cobbler (https://www.commissaries.com/sites/default/files/2022-07/Easy-Peach-Cobbler.pdf). Thinking Outside the Box recipes are dietitian-approved, offering quick, healthy and economical solutions for home-cooked meals. Customers can save even more on the items listed on TOTB recipes.



Additionally, the flyer offers Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free,” where customers will see instant discounts and buy one, get one free deals providing over $50 in savings, and a select group of Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. Visit Shop.Commissaries.com to click and save. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available for overseas stores. However, overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for selection and pricing.



Other savings opportunities include the following promotions:



• The Thrill of the Grill. Through Sept. 5, commissaries are offering significant savings on select fresh meat, produce, and grilling essentials. Plan your next grilling event using the commissaries’ latest Thrill of the Grill Shopping List. You must select a commissary location to view sale pricing.



• Back to School. Through Aug. 31, patrons can enjoy savings on many school necessities, bulk items and more. Look for savings from popular brands: Hormel Natural Choice, SKIPPY Peanut Butter, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Boom Chika Pop, David Sunflower Seeds, Snack Pack, Chef Boyardee, Dukes Smoked Meat Sticks and Hello products.



• General Mills “Golden G.” Through Sept.11, General Mills is offering savings on many popular Big G cereals. Big G cereals contain essential vitamins and minerals, no high fructose corn syrup and no artificial ingredients.



• Back to School/Box Tops for Education. General Mills is offering customers an opportunity to save money while supporting their local schools through the “Box Tops for Education” promotion. See store displays and high-value coupons for participating General Mills brands.



• MyMilitarySavings.com “Back to School” Sweepstakes. Enter for a chance to win one of five $500 Commissary gift cards. Shoppers can find the QR code to enter in-store or online at https://www.mymilitarysavings.com/contests. Additionally, a charitable donation will be made to Fisher House Foundation’s scholarship program. No purchase is necessary. This promotion runs through Aug. 25. Featured brands include Kraft, Oscar Meyer, Heinz, Lunchables, Bush’s, Louisiana Hot Sauce, Minute Rice, Red Bull, Del Monte, Belvita, Hefty, Tyson, Jimmy Dean, and Hillshire Farm.



• Kellogg’s Feeding Reading. Kellogg’s is teaming up with Penguin Random House to help children get more books. They are offering back-to-school brand favorites, free books (one participating box purchase equals one free book), and a high-value coupon ($2 off four participating items).



• Art of the Burger. Throughout the summer, Heinz is encouraging shoppers to unleash their “inner burger artist’ by treating every burger as a work of art. Shoppers can build their recipes in Heinz’s virtual auction house. At the end of the auction, Heinz will purchase the top burger recipe for a cash prize. See store “Art of the Burger” displays for more contest information and coupons.



• Purina Military Cat Club. During August, Purina Military Cat Club members can access high-value coupons, sweepstakes opportunities, and information on other savings opportunities through www.militarycatclub.com and app. Four shoppers will each win a Cat DNA Kit for their cat. Commissary customers can always save on purchasing Purina products like Cat Chow, Fancy Feast, Friskies, Tidy Cats, Pro Plan, Beyond, DentaLife, Kit & Kaboodle, and Purina One, Whisker Lickin’s. Go to www.militarycatclub.com for more information on the contest.



• Purina Pro Plan Military Pet Club. During August, Purina Pro Plan Military Pet Club can access high-value coupons, sweepstake opportunities, and information on additional savings opportunities through www.mymilitarysavings.com. Two shoppers will each win a $250 Commissary Gift Card. To enter, go to www.militarypetclub.com/contests.



• Seasoned vegetables for the air fryer. Vegetables for the air fryer are convenient, delicious and healthy options, already pre-seasoned that cook in as little as 10 minutes. Commissary patrons can now save $.50 on any one Pictsweet Air Fryer Vegetables item through Sept. 30. Find coupons in the latest edition of the Commissary Shopper at the store’s front entrance.



Sales flyers offer promotional savings for stateside commissaries on certain fresh produce, meat, and many other popular brands across many product categories. Customers overseas are encouraged to check their local stores for discounted pricing specific to their location.

-DeCA-





About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.