Wolf 46 returns to visit the Pack

Photo By Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz | Wolf Pack leadership render a salute upon the departure of Air Force Chief of Staff...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz | Wolf Pack leadership render a salute upon the departure of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 12, 2022. During his visit, Brown hosted an all call, recognized Wolf Pack Airmen for their achievements, and hosted a luncheon to talk with and offer mentorship to company grade officers. His visit to Kunsan and other air bases in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Area of Responsibility enabled him to recognize the contributions of Airmen serving in the region and reinforce U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz). see less | View Image Page

Air Force Chief of Staff and former 8th Fighter Wing commander, Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., visited Kunsan Air Base Aug. 12, 2022, on his tour of nations and air bases within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s Area of Responsibility to recognize the contributions of Airmen serving in the region and reinforce U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.



Brown, who served as “Wolf 46” from 2007-2008, was welcomed back by Col. Henry “Wolf 62” Jeffress, current 8th Fighter Wing commander.



“It is an honor to host Gen. Brown on his tour of the Indo-Pacific. Having “Wolf 46” back at the Wolf Pack is truly special. His bold leadership encapsulates the 8th Fighter Wing’s legacy of strength and iron-clad commitment to stability in the region.”



“Being the commander of the 8th Fighter Wing was one of my favorite assignments, and visiting with the Airmen of Kunsan today was awesome,” said Brown. “The Wolf Pack mission hasn’t changed, but the U.S. Air Force-ROKAF relationship is stronger than ever.”



During the visit, Brown hosted an all call, where, among other topics, he touched on the Air Force’s role in the National Defense Strategy and the importance of innovation, and recognized individual Airmen from across the Wolf Pack for their achievements.



“It is our Airmen, who help us get the jet off the ground to take the fight north, that sets our Air Force apart,” said Brown. “It’s each and every one of you, the true quality of our Airmen, and our enlisted corps.”



Brown concluded his visit with a luncheon where he talked with and provided mentorship to company grade officers, many of whom are in their first few years of military service, before departing.



“As your Chief of Staff, it’s my honor to spend even a little time with you,” said Brown. “Remember that you don’t work for me, I work for you. It is my job to make your job easier.”



Showcasing its mission and personnel during Brown’s visit, the Wolf Pack remains committed to its mission to “defend the base, accept follow-on forces and take the fight north.”