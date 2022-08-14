Georgia Army National Guard’s OCS Program Commissions 8 Lieutenants

Eight officer candidates of the Georgia Army National Guard’s Georgia Military Institute received their commissions as second lieutenants during a ceremony at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga. August 13, 2022. The ceremony marks the culmination of 18 months of training by six of the officer candidates of the Georgia Military Institute's Officer Candidate School Class 61 while two completed the accelerated program.



The newly commissioned lieutenants will attend follow-on training in their branch assignments before returning to their units of assignment. For some, this will be their first unit outside of basic combat training and OCS. Others have years of prior enlisted experience from which to draw in their new assignments.



During the commissioning ceremony, the new officers were administered the oath of office and pinned with their new rank. Following tradition, the new officers received their first salute from an individual of their choosing.



Second Lieutenant Jakub Holmes swept the graduations awards receiving accolades for academics, leadership and physical fitness. Holmes receive Infantry-branch training and serve in the Lawrenceville-based Company A, 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment of the historic 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.



The remaining graduates of OCS 61 are:



Second Lieutenant Romaine Elliott, Headquarters Company, 148th Brigade Support Battalion.

Second Lieutenant Jeffery Evans, 876th Engineer Company.

Second Lieutenant Nityamangala Grenham, Company A, 1st Battalion 121st Infantry Regiment.

Second Lieutenant Charles Klingemann, Company D, 2nd Battalion 121st Infantry Regiment.

Second Lieutenant Rebekah Larsen, Detachment 4, Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 118th Field Artillery Regiment.

Second Lieutenant Elijah Layman, Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion 121st Infantry Regiment.

Second Lieutenant Benjamin Martin, 93rd Financial Management Support Company.



The Georgia Military Institute, part of the Georgia National Guard’s 122nd Regional Training Institute, serves as the officer candidate school for the Georgia Army National Guard. The traditional state National Guard OCS class commits to 18 months of training during drill weekends and two summer annual training events.



Once accepted into the Georgia National Guard OCS program, candidates are subjected to a series of academic challenges and arduous tasks to test them both physically and mentally. They train in the academics of leadership in a classroom setting and take to the field to learn small unit tactics and unit leadership. The rigorous program is designed to push officer candidates to their limit.



The Georgia Military Institute was founded in 1851 in Marietta. The original campus commissioned officers through 1864 when the institute was burned by advancing federal armies. Officers of the original GMI fought in all theaters of the American Civil War while the Cadet Battalion, comprised of GMI students fought, from Resaca to Savannah before surrendering at Augusta, Ga.



In 1891, GMI was resurrected and commissioned officers through 1898. These officers later served in the Spanish American War and World War I. The current GMI was organized in 1961 and has commissioned more than 1,200 officers who went on to serve in Vietnam, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan. Alumni of GMI have risen to the highest levels of leadership with two serving as Adjutant General of Georgia.

