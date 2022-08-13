Louisville delivers multi-use helicopter training facility at Fort Campbell

Photo By Charles Delano | A MH-6M Little Bird helicopter lands on the Multi-Use Helicopter Trainer during a...... read more read more Photo By Charles Delano | A MH-6M Little Bird helicopter lands on the Multi-Use Helicopter Trainer during a flight test at Fort Campbell, Kentucky June 29, 2022. The $5 million facility incorporates rooftop and sea vessel flight deck configuration to facilitate safe and realistic training for aircrews and ground operators prior to operating in a harsh over-water or high-building environments. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Fort Campbell celebrated the completion of a one-of-a-kind helicopter training facility during a ribbon cutting ceremony, July 22, 2022, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.



“We believe the success of the project was directly tied to the high level of trust amongst the different groups on the project, which was created by open and timely communication,” said Jason Phillips, resident engineer, Fort Campbell office. “We understand the importance of the project and are honored to play a role in the U.S. Army’s mission of training our forces for generations to come.”



The $5 million project includes a sea vessel flight deck configuration which incorporates the same lighting and similar aircraft storage arrangement as on board a Destroyer Designated Guided ship.



The trainer will be used to facilitate safe and realistic training for aircrews and ground operators prior to operating in a harsh over-water environment.



The project includes two additional structures, which accommodate troop offload training. A one-story and two-story helicopter landing structure were built next to the landing deck.