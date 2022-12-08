Asheville (Hickory Recruiting Station Interacts with Catawba Law Enforcement making a Young Mans WISH to become a Soldier

Photo By Cheryl Lynn Woodhouse | Jacob Helms with the Hickory Recruiting Station. Hickory Recruiting Station had a...... read more read more Photo By Cheryl Lynn Woodhouse | Jacob Helms with the Hickory Recruiting Station. Hickory Recruiting Station had a young man named Jacob Helms who came into the office who is suffering from multiple brain aneurisms and brittle bone disease. He wanted to apply through the Make-A Wish Foundation to Be a Soldier for a day. Sadly, he is too old for the program, (20yrs), and came to us to see if he could still meet some Soldiers. The Station Commander SFC Thomas Mease introduced him to the Soldiers of the Hickory Recruiting Station and introduced him to the Navy recruiters across the hall. SFC Mease also invited him to the Newton Police Department National Night Out where the young man met the Swat team and got a tour of some U.S. Army and police equipment. SFC Mease and his team just thought it was a unique opportunity to help someone and wanted to share this great news story. see less | View Image Page

Hickory Recruiting Station (Station Commander) Community Collaboration with Newton Police Department National Night Out



Hickory Recruiting Station had a young man named Jacob Helms who came into the office who is suffering from multiple brain aneurisms and brittle bone disease. He wanted to apply through the Make-A Wish Foundation to Be a Soldier for a day. Sadly, he is too old for the program, 20, and came to us to see if we could still meet some Soldiers. The Station Commander SFC Thomas Mease introduced him to the Soldiers of the Hickory Recruiting Station and introduced him to the Navy recruiters across the hall. SFC Mease also invited Jacob to the Newton Police Department National Night Out, where the young man met the Swat team and received a tour of U.S. Army and police equipment. The Hickory Station Soldiers thought it was a unique opportunity to help someone and wanted to share that love and story with the world.