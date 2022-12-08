Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Asheville (Hickory Recruiting Station Interacts with Catawba Law Enforcement making a Young Mans WISH to become a Soldier

    Hickory Recruiting Station NCOs &quot;Make A Wish&quot; Came True for Jacob Helms &quot;Soldier For The Day&quot;

    Photo By Cheryl Lynn Woodhouse | Jacob Helms with the Hickory Recruiting Station. Hickory Recruiting Station had a...... read more read more

    HICKORY, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Story by Cheryl Lynn Woodhouse 

    Columbia Recruiting Battalion

    Hickory Recruiting Station (Station Commander) Community Collaboration with Newton Police Department National Night Out

    Asheville Recruiting Company, Hickory Recruiting Station (Executive Officer), 1LT HARBISON, GARRICK D., "great news" story is ((Station Commander) SFC Thomas Mease, with his teamwork with collaboration with the Newton Police Department National Night Out to support a young man suffering from multiple brain aneurisms and brittle bone disease, but his dream came true thanks to our Soldiers in Uniform.


    Hickory Recruiting Station had a young man named Jacob Helms who came into the office who is suffering from multiple brain aneurisms and brittle bone disease. He wanted to apply through the Make-A Wish Foundation to Be a Soldier for a day. Sadly, he is too old for the program, 20, and came to us to see if we could still meet some Soldiers. The Station Commander SFC Thomas Mease introduced him to the Soldiers of the Hickory Recruiting Station and introduced him to the Navy recruiters across the hall. SFC Mease also invited Jacob to the Newton Police Department National Night Out, where the young man met the Swat team and received a tour of U.S. Army and police equipment. The Hickory Station Soldiers thought it was a unique opportunity to help someone and wanted to share that love and story with the world.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.13.2022 18:04
    Story ID: 427220
    Location: HICKORY, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Asheville (Hickory Recruiting Station Interacts with Catawba Law Enforcement making a Young Mans WISH to become a Soldier, by Cheryl Lynn Woodhouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Jacob with Catawba County Sheriffs Department and Newton Fire Department
    Jacob meets &quot;DOG&quot; Storm Canine Officer with Catawba County Sheriffs Department DVIDS
    US Army Columbia Recruiting Battalion (ASHEVILLE COMPANY) Hickory Station interacts with Navy to support Jacob Helms dream
    Hickory Recruiting Station &quot;Great News Story&quot; with Soldier Jacob Helms Wish
    Hickory Recruiting Station NCOs &quot;Make A Wish&quot; Came True for Jacob Helms &quot;Soldier For The Day&quot;

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of the Army

    TAGS

    #Army24/7 #PeopleFirst #usarmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT