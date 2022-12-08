Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shipyard’s Junior Sailors Volunteer in Aiea

    Shipyard’s Junior Sailors Association Volunteer in Aiea

    Photo By Dave Amodo | The Junior Sailors Association (JSA) from Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate...... read more read more

    AIEA, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Story by Marc Ayalin 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    The Junior Sailors Association (JSA) from Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) volunteered at the Aiea Public Library, July 27, 2022.

    The event was part of the association’s goal to reach out to neighboring communities and make a positive impact on local youth, according to HT2 Thomas Kozlowski, president of the JSA.

    During the visit, the Sailors read several children's books and held interactive learning activities. Several PHNSY & IMF challenge coins were given to the children along with miniature American flags, whose ages ranged from 2 to 8 years old.

    “After we read to the kids, we answered questions about our Navy careers, the different types of uniforms we wear and what it was like living on a boat,” Kozlowski said. “Overall, the Sailors, librarians and library staff agreed that it was a successful event.”

    PHNSY & IMF is a field activity of NAVSEA and a one-stop regional maintenance center for the Navy’s surface ships and submarines. It is the largest industrial employer in the state of Hawaii, with a combined civilian, military and contractor workforce of approximately 7,100. It is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East, strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, being about a week’s steaming time closer to potential regional contingencies in the Indo-Pacific.


    (Official Navy photos by Dave Amodo released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2022 22:53
    Story ID: 427211
    Location: AIEA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shipyard’s Junior Sailors Volunteer in Aiea, by Marc Ayalin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Shipyard’s Junior Sailors Volunteer in Aiea
    Shipyard’s Junior Sailors Association Volunteer in Aiea
    Shipyard’s Junior Sailors Association Volunteer in Aiea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #PHNSY #fittofight #juniorsailorsassociation #pearlharbornavalshipyard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT