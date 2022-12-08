Shipyard’s Junior Sailors Volunteer in Aiea

Photo By Dave Amodo | The Junior Sailors Association (JSA) from Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate...... read more read more Photo By Dave Amodo | The Junior Sailors Association (JSA) from Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) volunteered at the Aiea Public Library July 27, 2022. The event was part of the association’s goal to reach out to neighboring communities and make a positive impact on local youth, according to HT2 Thomas Kozlowski, president of the JSA. During the visit, the Sailors read several children's books and held interactive learning activities. Several PHNSY & IMF challenge coins along with miniature American flags were given to the children, whose ages ranged from 2 to 8 years old. “After we read to the kids, we answered questions about our Navy careers, the different types of uniforms we wear and what it was like living on a boat,” Kozlowski said. “Overall, the Sailors, librarians and library staff agreed that it was a successful event.” see less | View Image Page

The Junior Sailors Association (JSA) from Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) volunteered at the Aiea Public Library, July 27, 2022.



The event was part of the association’s goal to reach out to neighboring communities and make a positive impact on local youth, according to HT2 Thomas Kozlowski, president of the JSA.



During the visit, the Sailors read several children's books and held interactive learning activities. Several PHNSY & IMF challenge coins were given to the children along with miniature American flags, whose ages ranged from 2 to 8 years old.



“After we read to the kids, we answered questions about our Navy careers, the different types of uniforms we wear and what it was like living on a boat,” Kozlowski said. “Overall, the Sailors, librarians and library staff agreed that it was a successful event.”



PHNSY & IMF is a field activity of NAVSEA and a one-stop regional maintenance center for the Navy’s surface ships and submarines. It is the largest industrial employer in the state of Hawaii, with a combined civilian, military and contractor workforce of approximately 7,100. It is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East, strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, being about a week’s steaming time closer to potential regional contingencies in the Indo-Pacific.





(Official Navy photos by Dave Amodo released)