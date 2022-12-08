The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies opens on JBER

Photo By Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens | Distinguished visitors participate in the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens | Distinguished visitors participate in the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies grand opening ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 11, 2022. This center is the newest of five existing Department of Defense Regional Centers for Security Studies, and its mission is to advance Arctic awareness and DoD Arctic priorities, reinforce the rule-based order in the Arctic, and address the impacts of climate change in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens) see less | View Image Page

The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies held its grand opening ceremony on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Aug. 11.



This center is the newest of five existing Department of Defense Regional Centers for Security Studies, and its mission is to advance Arctic awareness and DoD Arctic priorities, reinforce the rule-based order in the Arctic, and address the impacts of climate change in the region.



“The changing climate up here is making the Arctic, its desired riches, and its transportation corridors more accessible than ever, and we know that the Arctic must remain a place of peace and a place of prosperity with environmental protections and conduct in accordance with international laws, norms, and customs,” said retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Krumm, prior commander of the Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, North American Aerospace Defense Command; commander of Alaskan Command, U.S. Northern Command; and commander of the 11th Air Force, Pacific Air Forces.



The Stevens Center was established on June 9, 2021, and its establishment and early operations have been supported by retired Maj. Gen. Randy “Church” Kee, the Senior Advisor for Arctic Security Affairs. This Defense Regional Center will employ civilian and military personnel, foreign and domestic students, policy makers and practitioners to deliver education, analysis, and symposia in order to ensure a stable, rule-based order in the Arctic, benefitting the United States and its allies.



“This center will convene the best Arctic minds to discuss, debate, and determine recommendations for strong policy. We want what happens in the Arctic to be by choice, not by consequence, and this center will be a crucial part of making that happen,” said Krumm.



The Department of the Air Force Arctic Strategy identifies the Arctic as a strategic region, and identifies four main lines of effort: vigilance, power projection, cooperation, and preparation.



“This center represents the Department of Defense’s commitment to building strong networks of international security leaders who work with Allied partners and nations, organizations and institutes to educate, advocate, and advance shared security interests,” said U.S. Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, the commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command. “This particular center will advance awareness on Arctic issues, address the implications of environmental change, and provide a platform for collaboration to shape national and international thinking regarding Arctic stability and security.”