AFPAA Supports Multinational Soccer Tournament

Hill Air Force Base, Utah – The Conseil International du Sport Militaire World Women's Football Championship (CISM) took place July 11-22, 2022, at Union Stadium, Mead, Washington.



Annually, CISM hosts world military championships in 26 sports on a regional and international level. The World Military Women’s Football Championship is one of them. This year’s tournament included 10 nations and was hosted by Fairchild Air Force Base and the United States Delegation in Spokane, Washington.



CISM’s goal is to enhance mutual respect, solidarity and promote peace through its various activities. The event provides an opportunity for diplomacy where they can interact with foreign nations and foster goodwill around the world.



“We just saw a perfect example of unity,” said Steven Dinote, CISM’s U.S. Chief of Delegation. “They got together holding flags, taking photos as a group, intermingling. That’s what CISM means; friendship through sport.”



The Air Force Public Affairs Agency (AFPAA) brought together a team of 19 Airmen and Department of Defense civilians from the 2d Audiovisual Squadron and the 3d Audiovisual Squadron to live-broadcast the 22 games leading up to the gold match. In the past, Dinote ran the show by filming, making graphics, and announcing from his laptop while fulfilling the role as the U.S. Chief of Delegation for the organization.



“Having the two audiovisual units come together to produce these broadcasts has raised the bar,” said Dinote. “They were so seamless, they all knew their roles and there was no dysfunction.”



The combined efforts of the two audiovisual units allowed the broadcast to reach a wider audience. Before the start of the stream for the championship match, the cumulative views of YouTube videos were already over 100,000 on the U.S. Armed Forces’ channel.



“I was tasked with painting a picture with my voice, opposed to how Rachel Corboz scored the free kick to crown France its 2nd football gold,” said Alex Gould, the livestream play-by-play announcer. “I broadcasted the stories of hundreds of military women and made sure the names on the back of the jerseys sounded the same on air.”



This CISM event was the first of its kind for AFPAA and many teams. Team Mali attended this tournament for the first time and Team Cameroon placed for the first time. It was an event of many firsts and togetherness, more than just a sport of football.



“This was my first time participating in CISM. I went in not knowing anyone, and came out with hundreds of friends, stories and memories for a lifetime,” said Gould. “CISM is so much more than a gold medal; it’s bringing all these nations together for one goal: ‘friendship through sport’.”



However, there was a winner that took home gold. Team France took home gold with a 2-1 win over Team Cameroon.



Team Cameroon and Team France were undefeated leading up to the championship match.



For more information on Team U.S.A and upcoming events, please visit www.armedforcessports.com

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2022 Date Posted: 08.12.2022 17:57 Story ID: 427198 Location: MEAD, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFPAA Supports Multinational Soccer Tournament, by A1C Joshua Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.