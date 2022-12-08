Photo Essay: Model T Fords cruise through Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area

Photo By Kaleen Holliday | Owners of Model T Fords, all part of the Central Wisconsin Model T Club, cruise...... read more read more Photo By Kaleen Holliday | Owners of Model T Fords, all part of the Central Wisconsin Model T Club, cruise through the Fort McCoy, Wis., historic Commemorative Area on July 21, 2022. Among the Model T drivers was Kevin Straughn with Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Public Works. Straughn said this group has visited the post in the past at least once and that it was an instance of history meeting history. The 900 block of Fort McCoy and the 11-acre area surrounding it are at the hub of the fort’s history-preservation efforts and is called the Commemorative Area. The Commemorative Area consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy's unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. (U.S. Army Photo by Kaleen Holliday/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Owners of Model T Fords, all part of the Central Wisconsin Model T Club, cruise through the Fort McCoy, Wis., historic Commemorative Area on July 21, 2022.



Among the Model T drivers was Kevin Straughn with Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Public Works.



Straughn said this group has visited the post in the past at least once and that it was an instance of history meeting history.



The 900 block of Fort McCoy and the 11-acre area surrounding it are at the hub of the fort’s history-preservation efforts and is called the Commemorative Area.



The Commemorative Area consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy's unique story.



These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



