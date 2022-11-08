NETCOM Unveils Virtual Signal Cove of Remembrance

Photo By Enrique Vasquez | The NETCOM virtual Signal Cove of Remembrance is a 360 degree 3D tour of the memorial...... read more read more Photo By Enrique Vasquez | The NETCOM virtual Signal Cove of Remembrance is a 360 degree 3D tour of the memorial that allows the online visitor to navigate the room by clicking on selective icons, to interact with the individual 103 photo-panels of the fallen warriors. The virtual tour also allows the visitor to click on artifact icons that explain the history and symbolism of the Signal Corps and how those objects relate to the memorial. The virtual memorial was created by the NETCOM Multi-media Officer Amanda Pearson under the direction of the NETCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Jason McCoy. see less | View Image Page

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz.,- Yesterday, the Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) Team announced the unveiling of its totally online virtual Signal Cove of Remembrance tour.



The memorial Signal Cove of Remembrance, commissioned by former NETCOM Commanding General, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Carroll Pollett, in 2006, was initially dedicated by Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Susan Lawrence, on December 10th, 2008. On that day 56 Signal Soldiers and Civilians who had fallen since Sept. 11, 2001, were honored and their names and photographs enshrined within the Cove. Since that day, in 2008, NETCOM has added 47 more names and photos to the walls of the Cove.



Inside the Cove memorial is a Signal Torch with an eternal flame, forged in bronze and empowered by a charge of electric current signifying the everlasting commitment our Signal forces have to this great nation. A bronze American eagle – mounted on a pedestal –denotes the high esteem in which, we hold our Signal Corps men and women.



Also inside the memorial is a quarter size replica of the Liberty Bell, signifying the birth and challenges our great nation has endured over the years. And finally, an American Flag, flown over the Pentagon; over the battlefronts of Southwest Asia; over our Fort Gordon regimental home; and over the NETCOM headquarters, signifying our nation’s commitment to its fallen sons and daughters.



In 2020 NETCOM added 8 panels of stained glass murals to the Cove of Remembrance, in honor or the scores of Army Signal Warriors, who have served, sacrificed, and given all, throughout the Signal Regiment’s 162-year history.



The NETCOM Signal Cove of Remembrance located at Greely Hall on Fort Huachuca is one of the many memorials that were born from the terrorist attack on our nation 21 years ago, to honor the fallen. Currently, more than 1,800 names adorn the guest book, as people from across the world – family, friends, fellow soldiers, civilians, senators, and generals are just some of the many visitors, who have paid their respects.



According to NETCOM Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Christopher L. Eubank, “The virtual tour was created to enable the families and friends to visit their loved one at any time. Even though there is nothing that can take their place, the Signal Cove of Remembrance has become more than just a memorial. It is a treasure to be shared with future generations as we are committed to remembering them as they deserve – with respect and dignity.”



“Although not everyone can visit Fort Huachuca; making this memorial accessible online, allows family and friends to visit their loved ones and honor them virtually,” said NETCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Jason D. McCoy.



The online virtual tour of the NETCOM Signal Cove of Remembrance is now active and available around the clock and around the globe.



“Today anyone and everyone, especially Gold Star Families will be able to visit the Cove of Remembrance 24/7 from anywhere around the world,” said McCoy.



“It is a profound honor for me to announce the availability of a new virtual tour of the Signal Cove of Remembrance memorial. I’d like to personally invite you to visit the virtual memorial on our NETCOM public home page,” said Eubank.



To see the NETCOM Signal Cove of Remembrance please visit: https://netcom.army.mil/cove/



For more news on NETCOM please visit: https://www.army.mil/netcom