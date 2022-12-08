166th Regiment gets new commander

Photo By Brad Rhen | Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh (center), deputy adjutant general-Army, Pennsylvania National...... read more read more Photo By Brad Rhen | Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh (center), deputy adjutant general-Army, Pennsylvania National Guard, passes the 166th Regiment Regional Training Institute colors to incoming commander Col. Robert Jorgensen Jr. during a change-of-command ceremony on Aug. 12, 2022, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. At left is outgoing commander Col. Patrick Monahan. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Brad Rhen) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The 166th Regiment Regional Training Institute here got a new commander during a change-of-command ceremony on Aug. 12, 2022.



Col. Robert Jorgensen Jr. assumed command from Col. Patrick Monahan, who is retiring.



Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, deputy adjutant general-Army, Pennsylvania National Guard, presided over the ceremony.



Jorgensen, a resident of Centerport, N.Y., most recently served as the Pennsylvania Army National Guard operations officer, or G3.



Monahan, a resident of Spring Brook, Pa., served as commander of the regiment since December 2018.



The 166th Regiment provides training and support to National Guard, active-duty and Army Reserve Soldiers in several career fields, including infantry, artillery, cavalry and medical. It is also home to an Officer Candidate School, a Warrant Officer Candidate School and a Warrior Leader Course.



It is the third-largest RTI in the Army for overall student throughput.