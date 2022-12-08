Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    166th Regiment gets new commander

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Story by Brad Rhen 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The 166th Regiment Regional Training Institute here got a new commander during a change-of-command ceremony on Aug. 12, 2022.

    Col. Robert Jorgensen Jr. assumed command from Col. Patrick Monahan, who is retiring.

    Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, deputy adjutant general-Army, Pennsylvania National Guard, presided over the ceremony.

    Jorgensen, a resident of Centerport, N.Y., most recently served as the Pennsylvania Army National Guard operations officer, or G3.

    Monahan, a resident of Spring Brook, Pa., served as commander of the regiment since December 2018.

    The 166th Regiment provides training and support to National Guard, active-duty and Army Reserve Soldiers in several career fields, including infantry, artillery, cavalry and medical. It is also home to an Officer Candidate School, a Warrant Officer Candidate School and a Warrior Leader Course.

    It is the third-largest RTI in the Army for overall student throughput.

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    FTIG
    166th Regiment
    RTI
    PNG

