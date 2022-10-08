24th FMSU holds financial readiness class

Photo By Pfc. Elsi Delgado | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 24th Financial Management Support Unit, Division...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Elsi Delgado | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 24th Financial Management Support Unit, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, attend financial literacy training on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 10, 2022. The financial readiness class is a Department of the Army required training that will be taught to all Soldiers within the 3rd Infantry Division to ensure they and their Families have the knowledge, skills and resources to support the Nation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elsi Delgado, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers within the 24th Financial Management Support Unit, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, held a financial readiness class on Fort Stewart, Aug 8th - 10th, 2022.

The Financial Readiness Program teaches Soldiers how to save their money for emergencies and their saving goals, ways to invest their money, and debt elimination strategies. Through partnerships with non-profit corporations, many of these tools and resources can be provided online or hosted as a mandatory four-hour course.

“We're holding this financial class, to educate soldiers on the different situations that they might encounter when they're talking about their finances,” said Sgt. Maj. Trisha Jeter, the senior enlisted advisor of the 24th Financial Management Support Unit. “Being financially stable is a huge part of remaining mission ready.”

During the class, Soldiers were taught about the financial processes for permanent change of station, marriage, divorce and investing money. The class discusses many scenarios service members may face during their military career and provides answers to Soldiers who may have questions about their finances.

“The 24th FMSU is teaching the financial class because we are considered the subject matter experts,” said Staff Sgt. Regina Ledford, an instructor for the finance class. “It’s also important to be able to interact in person so we can have more of an open dialogue with service members.”

The class provides Soldiers the opportunity to have open communication with a financial expert and allows them to ask questions they may have been afraid to ask. Many Soldiers join the military straight out of high school and most high schools do not educate students for the hardships of financial burden they could face if they are not financially responsible.

“This class would have greatly benefitted me as a junior Soldier,” said Sgt. Aaliyah Craven, a finance class participant. “Teaching how to budget and how much I should be saving would have helped me greatly.”

The Army's Financial Readiness Program is available at every military installation and is highly recommended to those who need assistance with finances by the financial team.

“This class is important, because we're educating Soldiers on how to manage their finances, '' said Jeter. “It enables financial readiness for units and commands when we're deploying, PCSing, and other things of that nature.”

Soldiers who are financially stable can aid in mission success and lead to better family readiness. . Financial training provides the pathway for sustaining financial well-being and resiliency of meeting all financial responsibilities; building a financial future and a secure retirement.

“I think this class is important, because I don't think it's taught early enough,” said Ledford. “We want to make sure that they [Soldiers] understand what they have to do to remain financially ready along the way.”

The 24th FMSU will continue to teach the financial readiness class whenever large groups of Soldiers need to take the course.