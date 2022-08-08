NETCOM Members Efforts Helped EITaaS Pilot Program Success

Photo By Gordon Van Vleet | While supporting the U.S. Army Enterprise IT as a Service (EITaaS) pilot program,...... read more read more Photo By Gordon Van Vleet | While supporting the U.S. Army Enterprise IT as a Service (EITaaS) pilot program, members of the NETCOM CSD Team dedicated countless hours advising the EITaaS Team on cybersecurity matters, guiding them through the Risk Management Framework Process. Each received the Civilian Service Commendation Medal from Joseph Valladares, CSD Director (center). Pictured receiving the medal are (left to right): Angela Miles, Annette Skarhus, Les South, Steve Mann, Matthew Cassity, and Russel Ignacio. see less | View Image Page

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz.,-In 2019, a new concept went from the drawing board to real life as the Enterprise IT as a Service (EITaaS) pilot program took off. The pilot’s purpose was to partner with industry to analyze existing and future as-a-Service capabilities for operations and services delivery through commercial services to increase mission effectiveness, IT user efficiencies, and establish standardized, innovative IT services.



Its focus was on end user and installation organizational mission needs, to improve IT availability, resiliency, security, and affordability while improving the end user experience.



While supporting the EITaaS pilot program, members of the NETCOM Cybersecurity Directorate dedicated countless hours advising the EITaaS Cybersecurity Division on cybersecurity matters, guiding them through the Risk Management Framework process.



“Their expert knowledge of the Risk Management Framework, cybersecurity controls, leadership, dedication and professionalism were all critical to the effort to ensure cybersecurity was part of the program from the start,” said Mark Southwell, NETCOM EITaaS, Acting Functional Management Officer.



The Risk Management Division Chief, Leslie (Les) South spoke about the effectiveness of the team working EITaaS cybersecurity matters, when stating that “NETCOM executes a wide range of operational missions in the cyber domain, being a part of this outstanding team is in itself a privilege.”



It was this outstanding level of support to the EITaaS pilot prompting Southwell to collaborate with Joseph Valladares, Director, NETCOM Cybersecurity Directorate, in submitting key team members for the Civilian Service Commendation Medal. NETCOM leadership approved the medal, and they were awarded July 11 to Angela Miles, Annette Skarhus, Steve Mann, Matthew Cassity, Russel Ignacio, and Leslie South.



Although the EITaaS pilot program has transitioned to a close, the successes were evident. The EITaaS pilot program, in collaboration with the NETCOM CSD, was able to establish the Army’s first ever approval of the Authorize-To-Use to enable a path towards obtaining an Authorize-To-Operate (ATO), explained Southwell.



“The NETCOM CSD also involved with the EITaaS CSD development of the Operational Risk and Cybersecurity Assessment (ORCA). ORCA was originally envisioned as a reduced control set tailored to accommodate a commercially owned and operated environment (similar to Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification), said Southwell.



“ORCA differed from other similar control sets in that it included a robust outcomes-based continuous monitoring framework,” Southwell said.

“At a high level, ORCA provides evidence of an equivalent security posture to address existing control standards to obtain and maintain accreditation, while allowing the opportunity to explore non-standard security and tools, promote operational outcomes over a control-focused approach to security, and encourage faster rates of refresh through continuous ATO.”



“The team of cybersecurity specialists know their efforts with the EITaaS pilot program paid big dividends for NETCOM, the Army and the DoD,” said South when talking about the successes of the team and the pilot program. “NETCOM’s mission covers the globe, I’m not sure there is any other command that has the reach that NETCOM does.”



When asked why the team put forth the effort into ensuring the EITaaS Pilot was a success, South said, “You must desire to serve the warfighter. You must be willing to go above and beyond.” And, above and beyond is what the NETCOM CSD does best it seems.