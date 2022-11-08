U.S. Army Central conducts key leader engagements in Tajikistan

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Jahondgir Nazaralizoda, acting commander, Republic of Tajikistan Mobile...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Jahondgir Nazaralizoda, acting commander, Republic of Tajikistan Mobile Forces, presents Maj. Gen. Wendul Hagler II, Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Central, a handmade decorative plaque bearing the traditional Tajik emblem, May 24, 2022. USARCENT has a longstanding and resolute partnership with Tajikistan built on more than three decades of cooperation critical to ensuring stability in the region. (Photo courtesy Mr. Edward Burkhalter) see less | View Image Page

Maj. Alyssa Wood, Tajikistan Desk Officer, U.S. Army Central



Maj. Gen. Wendul Hagler II, Deputy Commander, U.S. Army Central (USARCENT), conducted a series of key leader engagements in the Republic of Tajikistan, meeting with representatives from the country’s Ministry of Defense and the U.S. embassy May 23-25, 2022.



Maj. Gen. Hagler said the intent of the visit was to “reinvigorate our relationships following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, better understand the Tajik commanders’ security concerns given the complex security environment along the Tajik-Afghan border, and identify mutually-beneficial priorities for engagements for 2023 and beyond.”



U.S. Army Central has a longstanding and resolute partnership with Tajikistan built on more than three decades of cooperation critical to ensuring stability in the region.



Maj. Gen. Hagler toured the Romit-Magob Training Center, located in the mountains east of the country’s capital city, Dushanbe with Tajikistan’s Ministry of Defense acting Mobile Forces Commander, Maj. Gen. Jahondgir Nazaralizoda, where they observed the Mobile Forces conduct mountaineering training. The week prior, USARCENT and Virginia and Vermont National Guard units had conducted two subject matter expert exchanges in mountain warfare and mission planning.



Maj. Gen. Hagler also met with the State Security Services’ Border Troops’ deputy commander, Col. Hushvakt Kishvarsho, and toured the organization’s headquarters. Maj. Gen. Hagler also immersed himself in the Tajik culture and history with tours of the National Museum of Tajikistan and Hisor Fortress, a 2500-year-old fortress and seat of the former Hisor District.



“Through U.S. Army Central’s partnership with Tajikistan, U.S. Soldiers learn a lot. The experience is invaluable and enriches the global perspective of our troops,” said Maj. Gen. Hagler.



The exchange of experiences and knowledge continues with U.S. Central Command’s (USCENTCOM) multilateral exercise Regional Cooperation 22, which began August 10. During the exercise, participants from USCENTCOM, USARCENT, State Partnership Programs, the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, and several countries from the region take part in command post and field training scenarios designed to enhance regional security and stability.