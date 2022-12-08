Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center Holds Change of Command

Photo By Danielle Lofton | Commanding Officer, Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) Capt. Jay Young...... read more read more Photo By Danielle Lofton | Commanding Officer, Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) Capt. Jay Young salutes sideboys after the MARMC Change of Command Ceremony where command was passed from Capt. Tim Barney to Capt. Young August 12, 2022 at Vista Point Conference Center Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Lofton/Released) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. (NNS) – Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) held a change of command ceremony at Vista Point Conference Center in Norfolk, Virginia, August 12, Capt. Tim Barney turned over command to Capt. Jay Young.



MARMC is responsible for providing surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States, and provides support to the 5th and 6th Fleet Area of Responsibilities. Additionally, they are responsible for the floating dry-dock Dynamic (AFDL-6).



From 2019 to 2022, MARMC continued to take on ship maintenance availabilities in record numbers, while strengthening core mission areas, including: Fleet Technical Assistance, Depot-level Contractor Administration and Quality Assurance, and Intermediate-level support to the fleet.



“Tim has been extremely passionate about meeting the mission while in command,” said Commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center (CNRMC) Commanding Officer Rear Adm. Eric VerHage. “I really like how unflappable he has been even when the pressure is high. He has taken each challenge as an opportunity to improve.”



During Barney’s four years as Commanding Officer, MARMC supported maintenance availabilities consisting of 47 Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) availabilities, 309 Continuous Maintenance Availabilities, and over 50,000 Fleet Tech Assists.



“There is no team with greater enthusiasm or devotion to our mission of fixing ships than the MARMC team. They will get their hands dirty, either figuratively or literally. The goal of perfection is always present, but they’re not afraid to fail and collectively understand that if you always succeed, then your standard is too low and you don’t know what you’re capable of,” said Barney. “Ship repair can be a series of challenges and this team has been embracing a unique and simplified version of ‘Get Real, Get Better’ long before the CNO made it a battle cry. I am proud to join the ranks of all prior MARMC Commanders and I happily welcome, Capt. Young.”



“Under Capt. Barney’s leadership, the MARMC team has strived for continuous pursuit of unmatched fleet readiness and executed total focus on our critical mission,” said Young. “At MARMC, ‘We Fix Ships,’ and I am lucky to be part of this great team. Thank you very much and I look forward to working with all of you.”



Young was born in Mitchell, South Dakota and commissioned in 1998 at the United States Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science in Ocean Engineering. At sea, he served aboard USS Fife (DD 991) as the Gunnery Officer where he earned his Surface Warfare Qualification.



He is a U.S. Navy Diving and Salvage Officer qualified in air and mixed-gas diving operations and an acquisition professional. He earned a Master’s of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Duke University and a Master’s of Science Degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Alabama and is a member of the Acquisition Professional Community with Level III Certifications in Program Management and Production Quality Management.



His diving, salvage, and acquisition assignments ashore include Commanding Officer of the Navy Experimental Diving Unit (NEDU) from 2016 to 2019, LCS Principal Assistant Program Manager for Test and Evaluation, Officer in Charge of SUPSHIP Bath Detachment San Diego, T-AKE/MLP/AFSB Program Manager Representative, DDG 51 Class Program Office Chief Engineer, 5th Fleet Salvage Officer, Assistant Officer in Charge of Naval Ship Support Activity Detachment Bahrain, Supervisor of Shipbuilding Gulf Coast, Project Officer at Supervisor of Salvage and Diving, and Supervisor of Diving & Salvage (00C), Director of Ocean Engineering at Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA).



For more information about MARMC, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/MARMC