433rd ASTS trains for readiness

433rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron personnel lift a litter into the rear of an ambulatory vehicle during a ground patient movement training exercise at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, August 7, 2022. The exercise was the first for the ASTS since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed participants to practice procedures similar to loading and offloading a C-130 Hercules aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mike Lahrman)