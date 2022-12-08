JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – Members of the 433rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron performed ground patient movement training Aug. 7, using simulated patients and a C-124 Globemaster II aircraft static display. The exercise was the first for the squadron since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
433rd ASTS technicians coordinated with 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron nurses and incorporated the static display to practice patient movement onto an aircraft; along with practicing patient movement into and out of an ambulatory vehicle.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2022 12:37
|Story ID:
|427153
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 433rd ASTS trains for readiness, by TSgt Mike Lahrman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT