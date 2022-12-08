Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    433rd ASTS trains for readiness

    433rd ASTS trains for readiness

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Mike Lahrman 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – Members of the 433rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron performed ground patient movement training Aug. 7, using simulated patients and a C-124 Globemaster II aircraft static display. The exercise was the first for the squadron since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    433rd ASTS technicians coordinated with 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron nurses and incorporated the static display to practice patient movement onto an aircraft; along with practicing patient movement into and out of an ambulatory vehicle.

