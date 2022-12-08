Photo Essay: Warrior Exercise 78-22-02 — Soldiers gain skills while training at Fort McCoy, Part II

Courtesy Photo | A Soldier at Fort McCoy for the 78th Training Division’s Warrior Exercise 78-22-02...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A Soldier at Fort McCoy for the 78th Training Division’s Warrior Exercise 78-22-02 participates in a training scenario July 18, 2022, at a training area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The exercise, according to the Army Reserve, trained and evaluated Soldiers on Army Warrior Skill-level 10 tasks through various training lanes and situational-training exercises, and more. The exercise took place at Fort McCoy throughout July 2022. (Photo by Kevin Clark, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office) see less | View Image Page

PHOTO ESSAY BY KEVIN CLARK

Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office



Soldiers at Fort McCoy for the 78th Training Division’s Warrior Exercise 78-22-02 participate in training scenarios July 18, 2022, at a training area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The exercise, according to the Army Reserve, trained and evaluated Soldiers on Army Warrior Skill-level 10 tasks through various training lanes and situational-training exercises, and more.



The exercise took place at Fort McCoy throughout July 2022.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



