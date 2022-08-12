USS Delaware (SSN 791) holds change of command ceremony

GROTON, Connecticut – Cmdr. Matthew Horton turned command of USS Delaware (SSN 791) over to Cmdr. Robert Low in a traditional change of command ceremony held Friday, Aug. 12, pierside at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.



USS Delaware was the first U.S. Navy ship commissioned while underwater when it was accepted as an operational submarine in April of 2020. At the time, large ceremonies were restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the commissioning was carried out administratively as the sub was underway.



USS Delaware has the distinction of being named for the home state of current President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., and First Lady Jill Biden, the ship sponsor. Both were in attendance when the commissioning was commemorated in a ceremony held in Wilmington, Delaware, in April of this year.



“It's been an honor to serve as commanding officer for such a talented and dedicated crew. The Officers and men of USS Delaware have excelled in every area of submarine operations, from engineering readiness to tactical proficiency,” said Horton, a native of West Monroe, Louisiana. “Their ingenuity and commitment is inspirational, and is truly what makes our Submarine Force the world's greatest. I know that they will continue to excel under the leadership from Cmdr. Low. To the families of USS Delaware, I say a heartfelt ‘Thank you.’ I will never forget your service, sacrifice, love and support.”



Capt. Thomas P. O’Donnell, commander of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12, under which USS Delaware operates, served as the presiding officer. Capt. Matthew Boland, who recently completed a tour as commander of SUBRON 12, was the keynote speaker at Friday’s event.



“During my time as commodore, USS Delaware always delivered. They were my first choice for challenging tasks and their professional crew always executed to perfection,” said Boland, adding, “My only challenge as commodore was to figure out how to get out of Matt Horton’s way and let him get to the business of carrying out the mission.”



Following his Delaware command tour, Horton is transitioning to Submarine Squadron 8 in Norfolk, Virginia.



“Over the past few weeks, I've had the opportunity to get to know this team. I'm deeply impressed by their exceptional work ethic and I'm as motivated as ever to work beside them,” said Low, a native of Avon, Ohio, and graduate of Michigan State University. “Cmdr. Horton leaves behind a culture of excellence that I will remain committed to in the years ahead. I'm excited to dig in and, along with the incredible Sailors of USS Delaware, get ready to take this submarine back out to sea again to answer our nation's call.”



USS Delaware was the 18th Virginia-class submarine built, as well as the eighth and final Block III Virginia-class sub. The Block III submarines are notable for replacing 12 vertical launch tubes for Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAM) with two larger, 87-inch diameter launch tubes, capable of carrying larger payloads, among other advancements.



The submarine is the seventh U.S. Navy ship to be named for the First State, but first in more than a century. The first ship to be named Delaware was a 24-gun frigate launched in July of 1776, the month the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence.



The most recent previous ship to bear the name was a battleship commissioned in 1910 and in service in the Atlantic during World War I.



Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or response to regional crises.

