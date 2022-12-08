Flyover at the Field of Dreams

“If you build it, they will come,” as was said in the movie "Field of Dreams," and 33 years after the movie’s theatrical debut, the second Major League Baseball Field of Dreams game at Dyersville, Iowa, featured a flyover by a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing and two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons of the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing on August 11, 2022.



The planes flew over as singer and songwriter Jessie James Decker sang the U.S. National Anthem prior to the first pitch of the game.



Airmen involved said they enjoyed the unique opportunity to be a part of the flyover.



“It’s an honor to get to display the capabilities of the 185th and the Air Force in general,” said Lt. Col. Pete Goeken, Aircraft Commander from the 185th ARW. “It was fun and rewarding to show the general public that there is a reason we are the best Air Force in the world.”



Prior to the flyover, the KC-135 met the F-16s in the sky and provided aerial refueling before leading them over Dyersville.



According to the ownership group of the Field of Dreams complex, due to construction set to take place, the MLB will not be returning for a Field of Dreams game in 2023.



This makes for the aerial spectacle over the famous field to be a memorable sendoff until the MLB can return.

