Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flyover at the Field of Dreams

    KC-135 and F-16 over the Field of Dreams

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Tylon Chapman | A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon of the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter...... read more read more

    DYERSVILLE, IA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    “If you build it, they will come,” as was said in the movie "Field of Dreams," and 33 years after the movie’s theatrical debut, the second Major League Baseball Field of Dreams game at Dyersville, Iowa, featured a flyover by a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing and two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons of the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing on August 11, 2022.

    The planes flew over as singer and songwriter Jessie James Decker sang the U.S. National Anthem prior to the first pitch of the game.

    Airmen involved said they enjoyed the unique opportunity to be a part of the flyover.

    “It’s an honor to get to display the capabilities of the 185th and the Air Force in general,” said Lt. Col. Pete Goeken, Aircraft Commander from the 185th ARW. “It was fun and rewarding to show the general public that there is a reason we are the best Air Force in the world.”

    Prior to the flyover, the KC-135 met the F-16s in the sky and provided aerial refueling before leading them over Dyersville.

    According to the ownership group of the Field of Dreams complex, due to construction set to take place, the MLB will not be returning for a Field of Dreams game in 2023.

    This makes for the aerial spectacle over the famous field to be a memorable sendoff until the MLB can return.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2022 11:24
    Story ID: 427145
    Location: DYERSVILLE, IA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flyover at the Field of Dreams, by A1C Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    F-16 approaches
    F-16 coordinates for refueling
    F-16 comes in for refueling
    Aerial Refueling
    F-16 in flight
    F-16 flies next to KC-135
    F-16s in formation
    KC-135 and F-16 over the Field of Dreams
    KC-135 and F-16 over the Field of Dreams
    Airmen at the Field of Dreams
    Lt. Col. Goeken at Field of Dreams game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Field of Dreams

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT