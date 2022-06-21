Shoot, Move, Communicate: 419th SFS validates weapons training

Photo By Senior Airman Erica Webster | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Travis Webb, 419th Security Forces Squadron combat arms...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Erica Webster | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Travis Webb, 419th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, provides cover during their “Shoot, Move, Communicate” exercise at Hill Air Force Base, Utah on June 11, 2022. The exercise is part of their annual weapons training plan, ensuring Airmen remain proficient in not only marksmanship, but how to move and communicate effectively when engaged with a target. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – Reservists in the 419th Security Forces Squadron completed a “Shoot, Move, Communicate” exercise here during the June drill.



The exercise is part of their annual weapons training plan, ensuring Airmen remain proficient in not only marksmanship, but how to move and communicate effectively when engaged with a target.



“We get a lot of experience with shooting the weapons on the range,” said Tech. Sgt. Robert Osmond, NCO in charge of training with the 419th SFS. “But this SMC training is to emphasize the use of cover and communicating with our partners.”



As members of the 419th SFS navigate the outdoor course, they yell commands, take aim, and then shoot with precision.



“What’s going on around us, where we need to move, and any issues with our weapons – we need to communicate everything in a loud and ever-changing environment,” Osmond said. “By communicating with our partners, we’re building ongoing trust.”



Osmond said that trust will potentially save lives.



“When you can make it to the target safely and make it back safely, it’s because your partner is doing their job and they were trained to do it right,” Osmond said.



The 419th SFS is made up of more than 65 reservists trained to protect military installations around the world. The majority of 419th SFS personnel are traditional reservists who serve part time in the military but also have full-time careers in the community, such as cops or corrections officers.