Fighter Squadron Composite Thirteen (VFC-13) CMC Earns Delbert Black Leadership Award

The command master chief of Fighter Squadron Composite Thirteen (VFC-13), Troy Rudisill, was selected as the 2022 Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Delbert D. Black Leadership Award recipient, August 12.



Rudisill was chosen from the finest first-tour Command Master Chiefs and Command Senior Chiefs nominated from across the fleet and is the first Navy Reserve Sailor to be selected for this award. Rudisill, a Training and Administration of the Reserves (TAR) Sailor, formerly known as Full Time Support (FTS), is a Navy Reserve Sailor who performs full-time Active Duty service that supports the training and administration of the Navy Reserve program.



Throughout the last year, Rudisill has exhibited what the Delbert D. Black Leadership Award embodies; inspirational leadership, commitment to Sailors, and operational excellence. These key traits defined the life and professionalism for which this award is named after.



Rudisill's deep involvement in the command’s operational mission and upholding his Sailors professional and personnel readiness has made impacts felt throughout the region. His operational impact enabled his squadron to execute 7l percent of its fiscal year 2021 flight hours of training for deployed squadrons by increasing the selective reserve manning, simultaneously transitioning the command fighter aircraft from F/A-18 Hornets to F-16 Fighter Jets. On Sailors, Rudisill prioritized unlocking the full potential of those under his charge, enabling them to become stronger leaders and increasing their retention and performance of all Active Component, TAR and SELRES Sailors at VFC-13. His mentorship extended from his enlisted force to the wardroom, training the officers of his command on enlisted career paths, performance evaluations, and Sailor recognition and mentorship. Fifty percent of the squadron’s chief petty officers are now qualified to instruct enlisted leadership development courses, a class which every Sailor needs to be eligible for promotion. ELD invests time into each student to focus on improving character, ethics, self-awareness and decision-making that helps achieve better performance from the Navy’s enlisted force. With the considerable number of qualified instructors it has enabled a base-wide ELD training program to assist other base commands to complete leadership development within prescribed timelines to reach 100 percent advancement readiness.



“CMC Rudisill is a truly remarkable and inspiring leader who bridges the gap between not only our enlisted and officer communities, but our Active and Reserve forces, bringing them together in a way each of us should strive to model after,” said MCPON Russell L. Smith. “He represents everything MCPON Del Black stood for and I could think of no better person to earn the honor this year.”



Homeported at Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada, VFC-13 provides adversary training for Navy and Marine Corps Active and Reserve fleet and replacement squadrons, carrier air wings and Marine aircraft groups, USAF units, to include Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard, and Canadian Forces.



“He has made this a better squadron in innumerable tangible and intangible ways. His passion for training and team building have impacted hundreds of Sailors and will leave a lasting impression for years,” said Capt. William Fraser, Tactical Support Wing commander.



The award is named for the very first MCPON, Delbert D. Black, who was selected for the position in January 1967. During his 30 years of distinguished service to the Navy, MCPON Black earned a reputation as a deckplate leader committed to Sailor and family advocacy. As MCPON, Black served as an advisor to many boards dealing with enlisted personnel issues and as the enlisted representative of the Department of the Navy. He is also credited with the establishment of the command master chief program.

