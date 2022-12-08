Annual ESGR awards luncheon held at Fort Indiantown Gap

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Pennsylvania’s chapter of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) hosted its annual awards luncheon here Aug. 11.



Soldiers and Airmen from the Pennsylvania National Guard, along with service members in other branches of the Reserve Component, nominated outstandingly supportive employers for recognition by the ESGR.



“To the companies that employ our service members: I cannot thank you enough,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general, the keynote speaker. “The level of support, the level of understanding, the level of commitment you provide to our Guardsmen is invaluable.”



Carnegie Mellon University received the Pro Patria award, the highest that can be bestowed at the state level. Lockheed Martin and Penske Truck Leasing received the next highest level award, the Extraordinary Employer Support Award, open to former Pro Patria Award recipients who maintain their extraordinary support over a period of at least three years.



Nine employers were presented with the Above and Beyond Award while a further 17 employers received the Seven Seals Award.



ESGR is an office in the Department of Defense that develops and promotes supportive work environments for service members in the reserve components through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities and also provides assistance in resolving conflicts between the service members and their employers.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 08.12.2022 11:01 Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US