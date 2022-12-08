NUWC Division Newport employee wins Outstanding Workforce Recruitment Program Recruiter Award

Photo By David Stoehr | Donald M. Gomes, administrative technician and equal employment opportunity...... read more read more Photo By David Stoehr | Donald M. Gomes, administrative technician and equal employment opportunity specialist, in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Equal Employment Opportunity Office of the Corporate Operations Division, has won a 2022 Outstanding Workforce Recruitment Program Recruiter Award as part of the Department of Defense Workforce Recruitment Program Award. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – Donald M. Gomes, an administrative technician and equal employment opportunity specialist, in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Equal Employment Opportunity Office of the Corporate Operations Division, has won a 2022 Outstanding Workforce Recruitment Program Recruiter Award as part of the Department of Defense (DOD) Workforce Recruitment Program Award.



Gomes, a resident of Newport, Rhode Island, was selected as the Department of the Navy (DON) winner by the DOD Diversity Management Operations Center for his significant contributions to promoting and advancing the employment of individuals with disabilities within the DON and DOD.



Gomes, who was hired at Division Newport in September 2018, has been a WRP volunteer since 2019.



“He has worked with students from the University Massachusetts Lowell, Stonehill College, and Rhode Island College and demonstrates a personal interest in each student, addressing their needs as it relates to federal employment,” the award states. “He regularly offers to review the students’ resumes, facilitates outreach services with the Division’s human resources office and local area college career.”



Gomes accommodates all of the students’ busy schedules and makes time to speak with each college coordinator to understand the needs of students in order to assist them on their journey through federal employment. He then follows up with the college coordinators to give them detailed feedback for students. Additionally, he has offered to assist other Workforce Recruitment Program recruiters if they need assistance.



“Gomes has demonstrated commitment and dedication to the goals of the WRP, and his positive outlook on recruiting have earned him this prestigious award,” the award states.



Gomes was honored during a virtual Workforce Recruitment Program Awards Ceremony, held on July 28, which can be viewed at: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/852255/2022-workforce-recruitment-program-awards-ceremony



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



Join our team! NUWC Division Newport, one of the 20 largest employers in Rhode Island, employs a diverse, highly trained, educated, and skilled workforce. We are continuously looking for engineers, scientists, and other STEM professionals, as well as talented business, finance, logistics and other support experts who wish to be at the forefront of undersea research and development. Please connect with NUWC Division Newport Recruiting at this site- https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NUWC-Newport/Career-Opportunities/ and follow us on LinkedIn @NUWC-Newport and on Facebook @NUWCNewport.