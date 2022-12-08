Competition for AMC’s best warrior builds strength within units

Photo By Eben Boothby | Staff Sgt. Douglass Staub maneuvers through the Obstacle Course of AMC'S Best Warrior...... read more read more Photo By Eben Boothby | Staff Sgt. Douglass Staub maneuvers through the Obstacle Course of AMC'S Best Warrior Competition. This was one of many events that challenged Soldiers during the AMC Best Warrior Competition, held from July 25-28, 2021, at Camp Atterbury, Ind. (U.S. Army photo by Eben Boothby) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Fourteen Soldiers from the U.S. Army Materiel Command enterprise will begin competition this Saturday at Fort Benning, Georgia, for an opportunity to be named AMC Soldier and NCO of the Year.



The four-day contest will feature a series of field, battle drills, classroom and boardroom events challenging competing Soldiers physically and mentally. AMC Operations Sgt. Maj. Samara Pitre says this is an opportunity for AMC to showcase some of its top Soldiers.



“The Best Warrior Competition allows us to grow our Soldiers and Non-Commissioned Officers. It’s not only about choosing our best, but it's also about making all the Soldiers in their units better.”



For the first time, Soldiers from the Best Warrior Competition will be evaluated and selected to compete in the Best Squad Competition. The Squad is comprised of five Soldiers – a squad leader, team leader and three squad members – who will compete together and represent AMC at the Army level in the inaugural Best Squad Competition later this year.



“The Army’s Best Squad competition will highlight importance of the Army team,” Pitre said. “This is a chance to measure the importance of building a cohesive team that is highly trained, disciplined and fit.”



Winners of the Best Warrior and selectees for Best Squad Competition will be announced during an August 18 luncheon at the Redstone Arsenal Activity Field. This year’s competitors are:



Army Sustainment Command



Sgt. Benjamin Miller

Sgt. Miller serves an intelligence analyst with Army Sustainment Command at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. He joined the Army in 2018 and has deployed in support of Operation Juniper Shield. Born in Saigon, Vietnam, Miller was adopted in 2001 and brought to the U.S. Miller’s long-term goals are to complete his bachelor’s degree and pursue higher education to become a guidance counselor.



Army Contracting Command



Staff Sgt. Robert Cordell

Staff Sgt. Cordell serves as an acquisition, logistics and technology, contracting non-commissioned officer assigned to the 905th Contracting Battalion, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He has served in the Army for eight years and deployed in support of Freedom Sentinel. Cordell is Air Assault qualified. His long-term goals are to graduate with his master’s degree in acquisition and contract management and get certified through the National Contract Management Association.



Staff Sgt. Michael Sohn

Staff Sgt. Sohn serves as a contracting specialist with the 411th Contracting Support Brigade, Camp Humphreys, Korea. Sohn also serves as the equal opportunity leader, master resilience trainer, and diversity equity and inclusion committee advisor. His awards include the Meritorious Service Medal.



Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command



Sgt. 1st Class Alan Alcaraz

Sgt. 1st Class Alcaraz serves as a cargo specialist with the 834th Transportation Battalion at Military Ocean Terminal Concord, California. Alcaraz enlisted in the Army 16 years ago and served in numerous assignments, including a deployment in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Alcaraz aspires to become a command sergeant major and continue to lead and influence Soldiers.



Tank-automotive and Armaments Command



Sgt. Williams

Sgt. Williams is a member of the Headquarters, Headquarters Company at U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command located at Detroit Arsenal, Michigan. He’s served for 10 years with assignments in the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and 101st Airborne Division. Williams has long term goals to work for the White House, owning a home and retiring from the Army.



U.S. Army Security Assistance Command



Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Zamudio

Sgt. 1st Class Zamudio is a combat arms advisor for Security Assistance Training Management Organization at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Zamudio, a Florida native, has four combat deployments and one humanitarian deployment. His long-term goals are retirement, and to purchase a new house and hunting land.



Installation Management Command



Sgt. 1st Class Oluwaseun Akinrolabu

Sgt. 1st Class Akinrolabu serves as a detachment sergeant for U.S. Army Garrison-Japan. He is a native of Nigeria and moved to the U.S. before enlisting in the Army. Akinrolabu has multiple assignments and combat deployments including Operation Enduring Freedom. He holds an associate degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Akinrolabu’s long term goals are to become a battalion and brigade command sergeant major.



Sgt. Deven Guelde

Sgt. Guelde is currently stationed at U.S. Army Garrison-Benelux Directorate of Emergency Services, as an operations sergeant. He has been in the Army for five years and supported Operation Atlantic Resolve. Guelde is an Illinois native, with long term goals of becoming a sergeant first class and serving as a platoon sergeant.



Sgt. Matthew Porter

Sgt. Porter currently serves as law paralegal for U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii. The Kansas native has served in the Army for five years, with long-term goals of becoming an advance individual training instructor, master resilience trainer, master fitness trainer and schools for SHARP and EO.



Sgt. Collin Roberts

Sgt. Roberts serves as a military police officer with U.S. Army Garrison-West Point, New York. Roberts, an Oregon native who has served in the Army for five years, is a combat lifesaver and is field sanitation qualified. His long-term goal is to retire from the Army and buy a house in Tennessee.



Spc. Patrick Chayeb

Spc. Chayeb serves as a military police officer at U.S. Army Garrison-Benelux. The California native has served in the Army for two years and is combat lifesaver qualified. He is currently pursuing his bachelor’s degree in intelligence studies, with a long-term goal of becoming a federal agent.



Spc. Kyle Parker

Spc. Parker is assigned to the religious support office for U.S. Army Garrison Fort-Rucker as a religious affairs specialist. In 2017 the Florida native enlisted in the Army. Parker is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from the American Military University.



Spc. Alyssa Reyes

Spc. Reyes is assigned to U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii as a religious affairs specialist. Reyes is a California native and has served in the Army for three years. Her short-term goal is to attend air assault school. Her long-term goals include continuing to serve, and helping Soldiers reach their goals.



Spc. Matthew Ruiz

Spc. Ruiz serves as the Better Opportunities for Single Soldier’s Vice President for U.S. Army Garrison-Alaska. The Arizona native joined the Army as an infantryman and earned the Expert Infantryman Badge as private first class. He is pursuing his associate degree in business with hopes of becoming a high school teach or mentor.