Fort Lee presents Good Neighbor Awards to six community partners

FORT LEE, Va. – Six avid supporters of the Fort Lee military community received Good Neighbor Awards during a Civilian Military Council meeting here Aug. 11 in the Ordnance Training Support Facility.



The awardees are Kevin Massengill, Dinwiddie County administrator; Dr. Lisa R. Pennycuff, superintendent of the Prince George County School Division; Herman Maclin, 4-H Youth Development extension agent, Prince George County/4H Partnership with Fort Lee; Ann Taylor, a recently retired election volunteer and community advocate; Faye Early, state president, Association of the U.S. Army; and Nick Walker, vice president, Roslyn Farm Corporation.



Early was not present to receive her award.



Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, CASCOM and Fort Lee commanding general, hosted the annual presentation that serves to strengthen ties with local communities.



“Last year, we initiated this Good Neighbor Award program, and we put it in place so we could recognize those members of our neighboring communities who’ve had longstanding, enduring relationships with us here at Fort Lee,” Simerly said. “We not only want to recognize but create that core cadre of people who are connected to us and who can help us stay connected to our communities.”



Denny Morris, former executive director for the Crater Planning District Commission, and Michael Coleman, former military liaison for Virginia Veterans Defense Affairs, were the inaugural Good Neighbor recipients in 2021.



Simerly, acknowledging the importance of continuity, said this year’s awards will set the stage for a more influential event next year.



“We look forward to building on this to be truly representative of our local community as we go forward on an annual basis,” he said.



With vintage and current military vehicles and weapons from the OTSF collection visible in the conference venue background, roughly 70 people attended the quarterly CMC meeting to include a large number of government, business and community leaders.



The CMC is a Fort Lee-sponsored forum bringing together leaders and decision-makers from surrounding communities for the express purpose of creating dialogue and exchanging information. Connecting the installation with communities through the dissemination of information supports strong relationships and effective communication.



The GNA recipients were selected via nominations from training brigades, schools, tenant agencies and others at Fort Lee. Eligibility is open to pretty much anyone who contributes significantly to military wellbeing. Nomination packets are screened by an awards selection board, which in turn submits its choices to the senior commander for approval.



Each year’s honorees will be invited to the August CMC for lunch with the commanding general and other military leaders, followed by the presentation of their awards. Those individuals also will be invited to major functions and events on the installation such as changes of command, culinary luncheons, museum tours and dedication ceremonies.



For additional information about CMC or the Good Neighbor Award, send an email to ArmyFortLee.PAO@mail.mil or visit the Public Affairs Office webpage on the Fort Lee website.