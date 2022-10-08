Regional Cooperation 22 begins in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan — The annual military exercise “Regional Cooperation 22”, hosted by Tajikistan and National Guardsmen from Arizona, Massachusetts, Virginia and Montana, held their opening ceremony Aug. 10, 2022, in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.



Participants from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and observers from Mongolia and Pakistan are involved in a six-day command post and field training exercise designed to enhance regional security and stability, increase national capabilities and commitment to interdict weapons of mass destruction, terrorist elements, and narcotics. Additionally, exercises like “Regional Cooperation 22” will help develop and enhance the interoperability of the regional defense and US forces in international peace operations and information sharing.



“It is an unparalleled opportunity to strengthen partnerships and strengthen our capacity for working together,“ said Ambassador John Mark Pommersheim, the U.S. ambassador to the Republic of Tajikistan, during the start of the exercise.



Over the course of the exercise, the multi-national team comprised of approximately 350 U.S. and partner nation service members, will develop a combined military response to several potential scenarios. Training began with three days of academics focused on the Military Decision-Making Process, and will be followed by six days of scenario-driven training. The exercise will provide participants the opportunity to improve proficiency in operational military planning while strengthening relationships between the US and regional partners.



U.S. and Central and South Asian nations have been involved in the annual RC exercise since 2004, and 2022 marks the sixth time Tajikistan has hosted the event.

