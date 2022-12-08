Regional Health Command Europe bids farewell to their senior enlisted advisor

SEMBACH, Germany – Regional Health Command Europe conducted a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony Aug. 12, as they bid farewell to the outgoing senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Kyle S. Brunell.



Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray, commander of Regional Health Command Europe presided over the ceremony held in the Sembach Tiger Theater.



“NCO’s are the backbone of the Army, and that’s absolutely true of Command Sgt. Maj. Brunell,” said Murray. “I couldn’t have asked for a better partner for my two months in command and he’s going to be amazing at his next assignment.”



During his remarks, Brunell reflected on his many years of service in Germany.



“For the past two years, it has been my honor to serve as your Command Sergeant Major,” said Brunell. “This was, and is, my dream assignment. Ever since I was a young Private stationed in Pirmasens under the 7th Medical Command, the pre-pre command to RHCE, I have loved this place, the unit, and the command.”



Brunell commented that he served almost half of his entire Army career in Europe.



“I’ve spent 15 of my 31 plus years in uniform here in Germany, with 12 of those right here in the Kaiserslautern Military Community,” Brunell added. “This is my second home, and leaving here is hard, this assignment being no exception.”



Brunell and his family depart for Fort Detrick, Maryland where he will assume the duties of command sergeant major for the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command and Fort Detrick.



“I want to thank you all for allowing me to be your command sergeant major,” said Brunell. “It’s truly been a dream come true. As I transition to my new position, please know that each and every one of you will be in my heart. You are what makes this command the best in MEDCOM, hands down.”

