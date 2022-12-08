Wiesbaden garrison commander urges workforce to 'see ourselves'

Courtesy Photo | WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden leaders present a quarterly...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden leaders present a quarterly Customer Service award to Mr. Kai Eberle during the all hands meeting held Aug. 5, 2022 at the Taunus Theater on Lower Hainerberg. (Photo by Michele Wiencek, Training Support Activity Europe Visual Information) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, GERMANY - “Thanks to those attending here and virtually,” said Col. David W. Mayfield, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden garrison commander, as he welcomed those at the Taunus Theater and online, during a recently held all-hands workforce meeting on Lower Hainerberg.



The quarterly meet up was the first time Mayfield addressed the workforce as a whole since taking command in early July 2022, providing him the opportunity to discuss key issues with the workforce face-to-face.



Mayfield’s sense of home was clearly evident as he began discussing his return to Germany, specifically Wiesbaden, when questioned about his first impressions since his change of command in July.



He spoke of how his perspective has changed over time. Since his return to Wiesbaden, his point of view as a garrison customer has now shifted to the perspective of the garrison commander.



“I see it from a different lens, this is my fourth time being in Germany. I have seen garrisons in Bavaria and the Benelux but this (Wiesbaden) is truly a fantastic place,” replied Mayfield.



A self-professed complex problem solver and Indiana University basketball fan, Mayfield shared some personal details about himself to the audience and noted that he could talk IU basketball for hours. He also commented on the strong passion and closeness he feels for those he serves with and leads as well as his deep-rooted passion for his other family.



"(The) Army and Soldiers are my second family," Mayfield added.



Mayfield also discussed his vision and how now is the perfect time for self-reflection within the garrison. As local and global conditions have shifted, Mayfield made nods to the garrison's work through the COVID pandemic and supporting the ongoing conflict in the east.



"Following a very turbulent time focused on the fight against a global pandemic, Garrison will take the next two or three months to step back to do some internal reviews to 'see ourselves' and see what affects (COVID) has had on us,” added Mayfield when speaking about the near future. “We have been very, very busy so I don’t know if we have had a chance to do that."



“My belief is this (internal review) will reduce a lot of the friction on you, the workforce, -- (regardless if) you are a front door service, or behind the scenes making things happen,” said Mayfield.



Mayfield also addressed a variety of community topics during the Q&A, such as potholes and bus traffic on local German roads close to the garrison, unauthorized trash dumping and English-language training for local nationals.



After the Q&A, awards were handed out to recognize workforce excellence across the garrison. In addition to quarterly customer service and organizational awards, two public works carpenters were recognized for their excellent work on a recent dog park project, providing a safe and secure area for garrison residents, employees and their pets.