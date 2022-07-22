71ST EOD Group hosts Signal University

Courtesy Photo | 71st Ordnance Group (EOD) trains over 30 Soldiers on advanced networking and signal...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 71st Ordnance Group (EOD) trains over 30 Soldiers on advanced networking and signal communications capabilities through a 2-week course at Fort Carson, Colorado, July 11-22, 2022. see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colorado –71st Ordnance Group (EOD) trains over 30 Soldiers on advanced networking and signal communications capabilities through a 2-week course at Fort Carson, Colorado, July 11-22, 2022.



The signal Soldiers across the Group learned how to install, operate, and maintain the newly acquired Secure Internet Protocol Router/Non-Secure Internet Protocol Router (SIPR/NIPR) Access Point (SNAP) terminal. With this first-ever Upper-Tactical Internet (TI) capability, 71st EOD Group and its subordinate EOD Battalions will now have the ability to rapidly deploy and connect to the digital network independently, enabling the EOD Warfighters the freedom of movement in the operational environment.



Maj. Shawn Gutierrez, 71st EOD S-6 officer in charge, stated that the SNAP terminals provide the commanders and warfighters access to the classified, unclassified, and coalition networks facilitating information sharing and collaboration with external units and government organizations.



The SNAP is a ground satellite terminal used to augment current tactical network capabilities to extend network access to the Warfighters on the battlefield. The SNAP provides the 71st EOD Group with a ‘Ready to Fight Tonight’ system ensuring that the Soldiers have the necessary communications needed to conduct the full range of military operations. The SNAP terminal is easily transportable on a variety of military platforms and can be quickly deployed into operation providing reliable and secured network connectivity.



The first week focused on Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Theory and SATCOM Operations. During the week, the Soldiers learned the basics of the AN/TSC-198A/V1 SNAP system, which included understanding the equipment components, specifications, and capabilities, SNAP installation and deployment operations, and basic understanding of radio frequency (RF) operations.



Spc. Dylin Berg, a 25L with 71st EOD Group Headquarters and Headquarters detachment stated that this type of training was very beneficial to him.



“My MOS is converging with other 25 series jobs into the new 25H (network communications system specialist) and having the opportunity to get hands on SATCOM equipment early will help in my transition,” said Berg. “Having the new SATCOM equipment available will allow me to refine these newly acquired skills.”



The final week focused on networking operations. During the week, the Soldiers learned about basic networking, network components, and installing and configuring the network equipment.



Moreover, the Soldiers gained valuable experience setting up and configuring the Tactical Server Routers (TSR), switches, and encryption/decryption devices.



“Lastly, throughout Signal University, the S-6 leadership also took the time to teach, coach, and mentor the young communicators on the importance of building positive relationships and networking, sharing lessons learned with one another, and building cohesive teams,” said Gutierrez.



Gutierrez stated that with 71st EOD network modernization (NETMOD) efforts ensures that the EOD Warfighters are keeping pace with the maneuver formations modernization efforts.



“This [NETMOD] is to enhance the lethality of the combat force as the Army continues to modernize and refit its formations with the latest communications technologies,” said Gutierrez. “While subsequently pushing for a more expeditionary fighting force.”



As the world of technology continues to develop, so does the need to enhance training value and help Soldiers keep up.



“The signal university was a great course exposing us to other communication equipment I have never seen or touched in my military career,” said Spc. Michael Coffey, an army information technology specialist (MOS 25B) assigned to 79th Ordnance Battalion. “Signal equipment in an EOD unit is limited to tactical radios and the JBC-P BFT system; so, it was very awesome to learn something new outside my MOS.”