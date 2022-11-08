AT Artist

Story by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley

USS Tripoli Public Affairs



PACIFIC OCEAN – Creating beautiful paintings while on deployment is a way for Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Adriana Valeriogarcia to relax after a stressful day.

Valeriogarcia has painted since she was a kid, and says she was always drawn to the vivid colors of the paints and the amazing art that can be made with them.

“Painting is such a big part of my life,” said Valeriogarcia. “I don’t know if I could go through deployment without painting. It’s a way for me to relax after a long day as well as be creatively free.”

Valeriogarica said she has never really displayed her art outside of her home or on her personal social media accounts. However, when she joined the Navy, she found an audience.

“Her art brings a good energy to the shop,” said Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Ty Anderson, from San Diego. “It brightens up everyone’s day when we come to work and get to see some great art instead of just the regular work stuff.”

From the most junior Sailor to the leading petty officer, her art affects everyone in the shop said Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Joshua Clary, from Stockton, California.

“It increases morale and brings a taste of home aboard,” said Clary. “When I come in and see her paintings, instead of the dull grey of the bulkhead, it relaxes me.”

Valeriogarcia said she receives praise for her art on Tripoli, but she prefers to practice her art at home.

“Every time I paint at home, my kids want to paint too,” said Valeriogarcia. “They ask for their own piece of paper and start painting and having fun with me.”

Beyond giving her a pleasant reminder of home, painting also allows her to take a break from the strain of the workday.

“Painting is a way for me to de-stress,” said Valeriogarcia. “When I paint, I focus on something that isn’t work, and I make something beautiful at the same time.”

Valeriogarcia said she likes all her art work, but her most popular painting is hung on the door of her shop.

“My favorite painting is one of Shoto Todoroki, a character from the anime ‘My Hero Academia,’” said Valeriogarcia “It’s my favorite because it was so difficult to make. It required a lot of precise detail work.”

Valeriogarcia hopes her paintings and hard work serve as motivation and inspiration for Sailors.

Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

For more information about Tripoli, head to the command’s Facebook (www.facebook.com/usstripoli) and Instagram (www.instgram.com/officialusstripoli) pages.

-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.11.2022 22:28 Story ID: 427101 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AT Artist, by SN Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.