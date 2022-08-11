Aircraft Advisory: Increase in aircraft activity at NBVC Point Mugu

Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 210825-N-AS200-7209 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Aug 25, 2021) – An F/A-18E/F assigned to the...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 210825-N-AS200-7209 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Aug 25, 2021) – An F/A-18E/F assigned to the "Vampires" of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Nine (VX-9) departs Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Point Mugu during a large scale exercise. VX-9 is based at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Calif. and charged with the testing and evaluation of weapons and their related systems in direct support of the United States Naval Aviation Fleet. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released) see less | View Image Page

Ventura County, Calif. – Starting Thursday, August 18, aircraft will be arriving at Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Point Mugu, in support of multiple test events.



NBVC Point Mugu will host approximately 50 aircraft. Aircraft supporting multiple test events are expected to operate during airfield hours out of NBVC Point Mugu from August 22 to September 2, with the larger segments of flying between August 22-26. No night operations are scheduled at this time.



The purpose of this exercise is to provide unit-level training for pilots and aircrews on the Point Mugu Sea Range. Communities in the Camarillo and Oxnard area may experience increased jet activity and noise during this time.



For more information, please call the NBVC Public Affairs Office at 805-989-923.