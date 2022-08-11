Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft Advisory: Increase in aircraft activity at NBVC Point Mugu

    POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2022

    Story by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    Ventura County, Calif. – Starting Thursday, August 18, aircraft will be arriving at Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Point Mugu, in support of multiple test events.

    NBVC Point Mugu will host approximately 50 aircraft. Aircraft supporting multiple test events are expected to operate during airfield hours out of NBVC Point Mugu from August 22 to September 2, with the larger segments of flying between August 22-26. No night operations are scheduled at this time.

    The purpose of this exercise is to provide unit-level training for pilots and aircrews on the Point Mugu Sea Range. Communities in the Camarillo and Oxnard area may experience increased jet activity and noise during this time.

    For more information, please call the NBVC Public Affairs Office at 805-989-923.

