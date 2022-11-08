TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla.-- The Public Affairs Chief Enlisted Manager for U.S. Air Force Reserve Command performed a site visit at the 507th Air Refueling Wing and 513th Air Control Group, Aug. 6-7, 2022.



Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Biscoe, who is based at HQ AFRC on Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, visits each of the AFRC PA units on a minimum of a monthly basis. Biscoe explained that the purpose of these in-person meetings is to reinforce esprit de corps and help overall office operation by becoming involved at the working level.



“Both 507th and 513th are tremendously cohesive, like a close knit family,” stated Biscoe, after coining an airman from the 507th ARW and another from the 513th ACG. “It's easy to see they are proud of what they do across the mission here at Tinker.”



In addition to the meet and greets with each of the Tinker AFRC units, Biscoe also proactively worked behind the scenes to provide funding and training plans to the enlisted troops he manages across the command. As a CEM, Biscoe’s role in AFRC includes managing 44 reserve public affairs units across the nation, coordinating policy development, and career progression, among other tasks.



Although Biscoe mentioned plans to continue improving opportunities in the public affairs field in the near future, he also plans to retire soon after his outlined improvements come to fruition.



“I am retiring in April, not by choice, and plan to continue working for the Air Force in a civilian capacity,” disclosed Biscoe. “Airplanes are the reason I joined the Air Force, and there’s nothing like putting on the uniform everyday. There’s nothing like saluting the flag. There’s nothing like the camaraderie. It pumps up your blood like nothing else, and I’m seriously gonna miss it.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.11.2022 17:19 Story ID: 427086 Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFRC Public Affairs CEM visits Tinker AFB, by SSgt Jasmine Czajka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.