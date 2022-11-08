NAVWAR Establishes C3 Shore Program Management Office

Photo By Elisha Gamboa | Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) recently established a Command,...... read more read more Photo By Elisha Gamboa | Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) recently established a Command, Control, and Communications (C3) Shore Program Management (SPM) Office focused on providing sustainment, life cycle support and modernization to ensure site readiness for C3 shore commands Navy wide. The office is a new department within the NAVWAR Fleet and Logistics Support Directorate. see less | View Image Page

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) recently established a Command, Control, and Communications (C3) Shore Program Management (SPM) Office focused on providing sustainment, life cycle support and modernization to ensure site readiness for C3 shore commands Navy wide. The office is a new department within the NAVWAR Fleet and Logistics Support Directorate.



C3 shore commands are on-shore installations and facilities, serving as hubs for Navy C3 systems that provide global connectivity for the fleet. C3 systems are fundamental to all military operations, delivering the critical information necessary to plan, coordinate, and control forces and operations across the full range of Department of Defense missions. Historically, the U.S. military achieved and maintained a dominant C3 technological advantage, but peer competitors and adversaries have closed that gap.



“To keep pace with our adversaries as an effective fighting force, One NAVWAR is coming together to address this gap,” said NAVWAR Logistics and Fleet Support Director Rich Caccese.



The Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare (N2N6) tasked NAVWAR with ensuring the material readiness and sustainment of C3 shore command platforms comprised of 44 initial sites. Sites include Naval Computer and Telecommunications Master Stations (NCTAMS), Naval Computer and Telecommunication Stations (NCTS) with Network Operations Centers (NOC), and Maritime Operation Centers (MOC).



“We can’t fight as a combined force if we can’t communicate,” said NAVWAR Deputy C3 Shore Program Manager Marc Schweighofer. “Sustainment, life cycle support, and modernization of shore sites are critical to provide the Naval Operational Architecture to support enhanced Distributed Maritime Operations, and to provide resilient and robust IW capabilities so the fleet can communicate at any time and from anywhere.”



To meet the N2N6 tasking, NAVWAR created a cross organizational integrated product team (IPT) to review, decompose and assign tasking letter requirements.



The IPT included subject matter experts from:



• U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) N4, N6

• Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CPF)

• U.S. Fleet Cyber Command (FCC) / Commander, U.S. TENTH Fleet (C10F)

• Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC)

• Commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR)

• Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC)

• Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Corona Division

• NAVWAR Fleet and Logistics Support

• NAVWAR Chief Engineer

• Fleet Readiness Directorate (FRD)

• Shore and Expeditionary Integration Program Office, PMW 790



Following the creation of and with input from the IPT, NAVWAR stood up the C3 SPM Office which, when fully operational, will focus on the planning, programming, budgeting and execution for the sustainment, life cycle support and modernization of C3 Shore Command Platforms.



“It is all about speed of delivery,” said C3 Shore Program Manager Capt. George Clark. “To rapidly provide solutions, we are leveraging Naval Sea Systems Command’s proven model for their afloat program and applying it to our shore program. We are examining their policies and procedures to see what makes sense to adopt or adapt for shore use so that we are not recreating the wheel.”



Aligned to NAVWAR’s strategic objective, “Ensuring Information Readiness”, the C3 SPM Office is focused on the resiliency and rapid delivery of information warfare capabilities. It is aiming to provide fleet Commanders’ with platform design, material readiness, life cycle support, effective user interfaces and configuration controls for a better connected future fleet.



“Ensuring Information Readiness,” is further explained in NAVWAR’s Strategic Vector 2022, a document laying out the command’s mission, vision and strategic objectives, all focused on cultivating a culture of excellence for One NAVWAR.



The office also directly supports Project Overmatch, an initiative aimed at enabling a Navy and Marine Corps that swarms the sea, delivering synchronized lethal and non-lethal effects from near-and-far, every axis and every domain. This high-priority initiative will connect platforms, ashore and afloat, weapons and sensors together in a robust Naval Operational Architecture that integrates with Joint All-Domain Command and Control for enhanced Distributed Maritime Operations.



Project Overmatch will focus on modernization, leveraging the latest in digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and information and networking technologies for improved fleet readiness worldwide.



About NAVWAR:



NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers, and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition, and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world.